Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Her Taut Midriff In A Crop Top

According to the TV personality, she dropped 30 pounds of post-pregnancy weight with exercise and a sensible diet designed by her nutritionist.

Khloe Kardashian is a perfect winter queen in a gorgeous new Instagram snap she shared with her 85 million-plus followers on Sunday. The photo shows the statuesque and fit 34-year-old wearing a white turtleneck crop top that showcases her taut midriff. Her Instagram pic is an actual thirst trap, and Tristan Thompson’s girlfriend’s diet and exercise routine appear to be paying off.

The post titled, “Super Soul Sunday,” shows Khloe Kardashian dressed in a long pullover sweater that looks comfy. She’s shown wearing the sweater over the white mini turtleneck and blue jeans. She topped the look with a dangling pair of silver hoop earrings.

A slew of fans took to Instagram to hand out compliments in the comment section. One pointed out that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked “positively angelic,” and still another told her “she looks amazing.”

The multiple compliments probably made the young mom proud that her workout and diet were starting to show, and recently, she let her fans in on the diet and exercise plan that helped her lose unwanted pounds after giving birth to her daughter, True.

According to Bravo, the TV personality devised a diet with the help of a nutritionist, and discussed the specifics on her now-defunct app. Never fear, the details of her journey to beat the flab are still available, and fans can read about it in the following paragraphs.

Khloe Kardashian dished to Bravo on what she did to lose 30 pounds. The blonde bombshell said that she eats plenty of protein, and that, in turn, allows her give it her best when she works out at the gym. On the other hand, she says she definitely avoids loading up on carbs.

The Revenge Body star gave fans a peek of what she eats to keep her tummy taut and the rest of her looking so delicious. Her regimen consists of low-carb fare, and Khloe typically begins the morning with a tablespoon of almond butter and jam. After the reality TV star works out, she says she digs into breakfast that is made up of “two eggs, a cup of oatmeal, and a cup of berries.”

At mid-morning, Khloe Kardashian snacks on almonds and berries, and may have a cup of veggies with almonds to manage any hunger pangs that can hit before she has dinner. And, even though The Dash Dolls executive producer didn’t go into any details about dinner, her new, lithe figure probably rules out that she’s eating junk food.

Khloe Kardashian’s nutritionist may have steered her to eating certain foods that blast belly fat for dinner. That includes foods such as whole grains and monounsaturated fatty acids such as avocados, seeds, nuts and olive oil. Meanwhile, as far as berries go, studies have shown that blueberries may be especially potent at getting rid of stubborn belly fat. With that in mind, you may want to throw some in your smoothies or salads, says Pop Sugar.

A recent Instagram post by Khloe Kardashian also plugged Flat Tummy Company shakes as a weight loss go-to, but she received heavy criticism for promoting a meal replacement beverage that critics said was little more than a laxative. Her sister, Kim Kardashian West, also took some flack from her followers on social media for promoting the shakes, according to Cosmopolitan.

One outraged critic wrote the following.

“This is extremely disappointing. ‘A huge young female following… not an ideal post! It also seems to go against what I’d imagine your trainer would advise. Surely you can financial [sic] afford to avoid this gig.'”

“Literally can’t believe you’re being paid, and willingly advertising a ‘shake’ that’s basically just laxatives towards an audience that is mainly young girls and boys. This is promoting weight loss in such an unhealthy way,” another commented.

Additionally, always check with your doctor before starting a new diet or exercise routine.