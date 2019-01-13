Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Ready To Begin Filming New ‘Bad Boys’ Movie

It’s been 17 years since actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence last teamed up for a Bad Boys movie. Tomorrow, they start shooting the third film in the popular Sony Pictures action-comedy franchise, Bad Boys for Life.

On Sunday, January 13, Smith shared a new photo on Instagram of himself and Lawrence standing in front of a screenshot of the two men from one of their first two Bad Boys films. The artist formerly known as the Fresh Prince revealed in the caption that they spent the weekend viewing 1995’s Bad Boys and 2003’s Bad Boys II in preparation for the shooting of the threequel, which will commence on Monday, January 14.

“It’s about to be KRAZY,” he said in the post, which has received more than 3.3 million likes in its first six hours online.

Lawrence shared the same exact photograph on his Instagram page and wrote, “So many good memories on that screen and so many more to come!”

Two days prior, the comedian posted a shot on Instagram of the two men in Atlanta looking at various guns or, as Lawrence called it, “weapons training with the team.”

The long-awaited third movie in the Bad Boys franchise has been talked about for many years, but finally became a reality last fall. Smith and Lawrence announced the “official” big news in a video shared on Instagram on November 1, 2018.

“Can’t wait to hit the ground runnin! Blessed to be a part of such a great film with my brotha,” Lawrence captioned the post.

According to MovieWeb, filming for the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced Bad Boys for Life will take place in Atlanta and Miami. It will be directed by Belgians Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who previously helmed the 2015 movie Black and episodes of the FX TV series Snowfall in 2017.

The plot follows Miami Police Department narcotics detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) as they take on a new drug cartel headed by Armando Armas (Jacob Scipio). They will receive assistance from a highly specialized police unit featuring actors Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Charles Melton. Actor Joe Pantoliano returns to the franchise as Captain Conrad Howard.

“Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature. He is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Mike,” reported Flickering Myth.

Bad Boys for Life is slated to be released on January 17, 2020, which kicks off Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend.