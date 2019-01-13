Travis Scott Refused To Play Super Bowl Halftime Show Unless NFL Made Charitable Donation

Many artists turned down the offer to perform at the halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick.

Rapper Travis Scott did indeed sign on to perform at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show — but only under certain conditions, Billboard is reporting. Finding artists to perform at Super Bowl LIII’s halftime show has been difficult following the Colin Kaepernick scandal. Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, began kneeling during the National Anthem back in 2016 to protest racial inequality throughout the nation. This ended up ruffling a lot of feathers, and it appears that the NFL declined to work with him following the controversy. Kaepernick hasn’t played professionally since March 2017, and he even filed a grievance against the league and its owners last fall for conspiring to not hire him.

Now, many artists have turned down offers to perform at the Super Bowl to stand in solidarity with Kaepernick. Artists that we know have rejected offers to do the halftime show include Rihanna, JAY-Z, and Cardi B. Pop-rock band Maroon 5, fronted by the Voice judge Adam Levine, finally agreed to play the show, and will be joined by Scott as well as rapper Big Boi. Scott, who is at the height of his career right now with his hit song “Sicko Mode,” faced some backlash at first for agreeing to perform. Michael B. Jordan and Reverend Al Sharpton among many others voiced criticism about Scott’s decision.

Now, we’re learning that Scott only agreed to perform with the stipulation that the NFL would team up with him to make a donation to a social justice-related cause. The NFL agreed, and they ended up donating $50,000 to Dream Corps. Dream Corps, founded by Van Jones in 2014, is committed to helping many causes related to social justice such as fighting for equality among races, genders, and sexual orientations. Scott will reportedly continue to work with the NFL on similar initiatives in the future.

Big thank you to @trvisXX for using his platform for good! We are thrilled to hear about this announcement and excited to partner with Travis Scott to close prison doors and open doors of opportunities for all. https://t.co/7KIaCsalvr — The Dream Corps (@thedreamcorps) January 13, 2019

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott said in a statement. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

While Scott is still allegedly in support of Kaepernick, it appears he had attempted to find a middle ground when it comes to the issue in order to perform at the halftime show.