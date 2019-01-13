Georgia Fowler Wears A Revealing Dress And Exposes Her Enviable Figure On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler treated her 821,000 Instagram followers to two new pictures wherein she flaunted her amazing figure and sent temperatures instantly soaring. In the newest pic, Georgia is featured sporting a little black dress with yellow polka dots. The low-cut neck of the outfit allowed her to reveal some cleavage while she tugged at the hem of her dress and lifted it up with one hand to flaunt her well-toned thigh. She accessorized with pale orange drop earrings and wore minimal makeup to give a very natural yet sexy look.

In the caption, Georgia revealed that she is currently touring the world and her next stop would be the Los Angeles Airport (LAX). She also revealed that she is jet-lagged but fans couldn’t seem to believe it because she still looked fresh. The picture garnered more than 38,000 likes and numerous comments wherein fans and followers complimented the model on her slim figure and good looks.

“Hottest model in the world [heart emoji],” one fan wrote. “You are beautiful, Georgia. You’re such an inspiration and an amazing person. I can’t wait to meet you someday. I love you so much and I’ll always support you no matter what,” another devout fan commented on the picture.

Prior to posting the current picture, Georgia posted another one where she looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a strapless blue dress which she paired with a large straw hat. In the caption, Georgia revealed that the picture was captured for Stella Artois’ new ad campaign.

On the new picture, followers left complimentary comments per usual and one person asked Georgia if she’d like to go out with him. According to an earlier report by the Inquisitr, although Georgia has a successful modeling career and amazing looks, she still finds it hard to establish a romantic relationship with a guy because of her hectic traveling schedule. The model said the following in an interview with Stellar Magazine.

“I’m never really in one place, which makes it hard to find a boyfriend. And you’re not going to find [a boyfriend] on the couch, right?”

According to the report, Georgia had previously dated One Direction singer Harry Styles and she also casually dated Nick Jonas (who recently married actress Priyanka Chopra). Regarding her fling with Jonas, one celebrity insider source told E! News that although Georgia considers Jonas very “sweet and sexy” and he has always been a gentleman to her whenever they go out, there is nothing serious about the relationship, adding that the two stars were “not exclusive.”