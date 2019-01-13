’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Colt And Larissa Return To Social Media After Divorce Filing

Stars of the popular TLC series 90 Day Fiance, Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima, have returned to social media for the first time since news of their divorce made headlines, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

Earlier this week, the couple got into an explosive altercation which led to Lima being arrested on domestic battery charges, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The fight reportedly occurred after Lima discovered emails from a pornographic website in Johnson’s phone, which showed that the 33-year-old had made several video purchases. That fight seemed to have been the final straw for Johnson, as he later filed for divorce from Lima.

The estranged couple was noticeably absent from social media, Johnson going as far as deleting his Instagram account, after the announcement but both parties have since returned to explain their side of the dramatic tale.

Johnson took to Instagram to share a photo of what appeared to be the belongings of his “soon to be ex-wife” and went on to explain how he did all he could to provide for Lima from the minute she arrived in the United States.

“She comes to America with literally nothing. The suitcases she used for travel I provided for her. On her arrival I already had clothes waiting for her to wear and everything she needed to start a basic life in America,” he wrote.

“My sole mission since her arrival was to see that she was happy, taken care for and nurtured,” he continued.

Johnson’s caption gave the impression that he gave Lima everything her heart desired during their marriage but according to the 32-year-old Brazilian beauty, that wasn’t the case. She took to her own Instagram profile to share a text-filled image with her own side of the story.

“I have no income at this moment, [since] I can’t legally work yet and I can’t start my business,” she said, in an attempt to explain why she requested donations from fans to cover her legal fees and bail.

She went on to agree that she was provided some “girl stuff” to use during the filming of the series but insisted she had no “access or any control of the money” the couple made from the show or with their cameo videos, which looks to be over $10,000, according to an image posted by Lima and later reposted by popular reality TV blogger John Yates.

It’s currently unclear whether Lima will remain in the United States or return to her home country after the divorce is finalized.