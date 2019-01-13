California Gunman Kevin Douglas Limbaugh Claimed Police Hit Him With ‘Ultra Sonic Waves’

Kevin Douglas Limbaugh took the life of a 22-year-old police officer and later shot himself.

22-year-old Natalie Corona was a police officer in northern California. On Thursday evening she was merely assisting victims involved in a triple car crash in the city of Davis, California, when her life was brought to an abrupt end. A man on a bicycle shot the young officer multiple times and then shot at firemen at the scene of the crash. Corona later died at the UC Davis Medical Center as a result of her wounds, according to CNN.

The man behind the officer’s death was later identified as 48-year-old Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, who fled after the assault. Limbaugh was found dead in his Davis home following the murder with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Before he left the scene of the crime, he dropped a backpack that provided police with enough information to identify him. His ambush was clearly carefully planned, as he had left behind a note that was later found by the authorities. In the note, Limbaugh made bizarre accusations against the police department, saying they used ultra sonic waves against him.

Officer Natalie Corona of @cityofdavispd your life mattered. We stand with your family, @cityofdavispd, the Davis community & SPD Academy Class #18BR1 and ours ????s are broken. You are a hero Natalie – and we will never forget you #inthelineofduty #sacpd #officercorona pic.twitter.com/QbwFHhJ5Mp — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 11, 2019

“The Davis police department has been hitting me with ultra sonic waves meant to keep dogs from barking. I notified the press, internal affairs, and even the FBI about it. I am highly sensitive to its affect [sic] on my inner ear. I did my best to appease them, but they have continued for years and I can’t live this way anymore.”

Limbaugh had no intention of hiding his deadly actions and even signed the note as “Citizen Kevin Limbaugh.”

Davis police Chief Darren Pytel said that Officer Corona was a “rising star in the department.” He spoke highly of her dedication to the force and strong motivation, despite only working part-time. She was a second generation police officer who had entered the police academy after her father retired following 26 years on the force. She had just graduated from the academy in July and was excited about her promotion as an officer.

Corona is unfortunately not the only young officer to be killed on the job recently. Officer Chateri Payne of Louisiana was another rookie police officer who was killed this past week, according to ABC News. On Wednesday, Officer Payne was shot multiple times as she was preparing to head to work. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries. Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond is still searching for “the coward or cowards responsible for the brutal murder of Officer Payne.”