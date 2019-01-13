HBO’s ‘2 Dope Queens’ Will Return Next Month

Comediennes Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson first met in 2014, and the pair later came up with the idea to create a comedy podcast called 2 Dope Queens. During each episode of the podcast, which was produced by WNYC Studios, listeners were treated to personal stories from Williams and Robinson and were often introduced to interesting guest stars — usually other comedians and celebrities — who were doing amazing things. The podcast was well-received and eventually captured the attention of the executives at HBO, which led to a four-episode special based on the podcast.

In November of 2018, the duo announced that their podcast would be coming to an end but that its TV counterpart would continue on. HBO had previously ordered another four episodes of the hour-long special and has just announced the official premiere dates for each, according to a report from Vulture.

The new episodes will feature guest appearances from Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Radcliffe, Janet Mock, Lizzo, and Keegan-Michael Key. Episodes will also feature stand-up performances from comedians like Rory Scovel, Bowen Yang, Jamie Lee, Pat Brown, and a few others. The first episode will air on Friday, February 8, and has been titled “Fashion.” During the episode, Williams and Robinson will share fashion stories and faux pas with Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong’o.

The second episode, titled “Nostalgia,” will air the next week on Friday, February 15, and will include an appearance from Daniel Radcliffe. The following week, February 22, the ladies will be joined by Janet Mock, and the week after that, on March 1, Keegan-Michael Key will make an appearance.

It’s unclear whether HBO will continue to order more episodes, but both Williams and Robinson have both been working on new projects. While chatting with Elle, the women said they would like to continue collaborating, but their personal projects have taken them down separate paths for now.

“I want to help change things; it’s not just about me,” Robinson said.

According to Elle, Williams hopes to start a mental health blog for “introverted black girls” and a women’s shoe line that caters to women with size 11 feet and up.

As for future collaborations, Robinson is already jokingly throwing ideas around.

“I love the podcast and will miss it dearly, but who knows—Jessica and I might be fifty-something, and our careers will have cooled, and [maybe] we’ll do a reality TV show about going through menopause. Actually, that sounds like a pretty good show,” she told Elle.

Fans will just have to wait and see what comes next for the two hilarious women.