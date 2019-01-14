NFL Playoffs 2019: Conference Championship Games Set – Dates And TV Schedule For Round Three

Only two games remain to determine the teams who will face off in Super Bowl LIII.

With only eight teams remaining, the four games taking place during the Divisional Round of the 2019 NFL playoffs weren’t really as close as many hoped. Three of the games ended up getting out of hand quickly, but the final contest of the weekend lived up to the hype. Now, both of the Championship Round games are known and it is time to check out the full schedule with dates, times, and TV information.

AFC

The first AFC game of the Divisional Round saw Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs come out firing on all cylinders. They went out on the field with the “Cinderella” Indianapolis Colts and destroyed them by the score of 31-13.

On the ground and through the air, the Chiefs proved that they were the No. 1 seed in the conference for a reason. Now, it’s going to come down to the top two seeds in the AFC as second-seed New England Patriots also controlled their game on Sunday.

The Patriots came out on absolute fire and opened up a 35-7 lead on the Los Angeles Chargers by halftime. It was a total mismatch that no one saw coming, as it wasn’t supposed to be that way, and it was not nearly as close as the final score of 41-28 made it out to be.

After those two games, the AFC Championship Game was set:

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs: Sunday, January 20, 2019 – 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS

The AFC Championship Game will be a Week 6 rematch, won 43-40 by the @Patriots on #SNF. pic.twitter.com/tKSeMcH3Gn — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 13, 2019

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams took control early on the Dallas Cowboys and they were able to hold on for the 30-22 victory. Head coach Sean McVay had his team ready, and it was the running game of the Rams that led them to victory.

C.J. Anderson had 123 rushing yards and Todd Gurley returned to the lineup to gain 115 yards on the ground as the Rams moved on.

The NFC Championship Game will be a rematch from earlier this season as the Rams will travel to the Superdome to face the New Orleans Saints. In another rematch from earlier this season, the Saints didn’t handle the Eagles as easily as they did in their 48-7 victory from weeks ago.

Philadelphia jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead, but it was all New Orleans from that point on. Marshon Lattimore started the Saints’ comeback with an interception and he sealed the game with his second pick of the day as the ball slipped through Alshon Jeffrey’s hands.

NFC

Once the Sunday afternoon game was over, the NFC Championship Game was cemented in place:

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints: Sunday, January 20, 2019 – 3:05 p.m. ET on FOX

The Saints will host the Rams next Sunday for the right to go to the Super Bowl!#HomeInTheDome pic.twitter.com/DjIgf0YVVn — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 14, 2019

Only four teams remain in the 2019 NFL playoffs and it is anyone’s ring to win as Super Bowl LIII is only three weeks away. The Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and New Orleans Saints are all that remain and they will battle it out in the Championship Round next weekend.