‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 2 Cast Officially Released By CBS

Looks like those spoilers weren't entirely true after all.

It’s official: the cast of Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 has been confirmed. Big Brother has been a massive success for CBS for over 18 years now, and it wasn’t until 2018 that the celebrity version of the show (which has been a huge hit in the United Kingdom for years) made its way to the states. Season 1 saw actress Marissa Jaret Winokur take home the first place prize with her friend and television host, Ross Matthews following as runner-up.

For weeks, rumors have been flooding the internet regarding the cast of Season 2, which included some major names like Caitlyn Jenner, Sean Spicer, and Johnny Bananas from MTV’s the Challenge. It looks like none of those big-timers will be making it into the CBBUS house, as CBS has released the official cast of the season on Sunday afternoon on Twitter.

The 12 house guests heading into the Season 2 house are Tom Green (actor, Road Trip), Lolo Jones (Olympian), Tamar Braxton (singer, reality TV star), Ricky Williams (former NFL running back), Natalie Eva Marie (former WWE Superstar), Joey Lawrence (actor, Melissa & Joey), Jonathan Bennett (actor, Mean Girls), Anthony Scaramucci (former White House Director of Communications), Kato Kaelin (actor, witness in O.J. Simpson trial), Dina Lohan (mother of Lindsay Lohan), Kandi Burruss (Real Housewives of Atlanta), and Ryan Lochte (Olympian.)

The new commercial for Season 2 had every house guest featured, some of whom even expressed they were ready to take on the challenge of the season.

“I’m gonna own this house,” Jonathan Bennett exclaimed.

Big Brother spoiler account @BBSecretSusan originally reported that the house guests entering for Season 2 were Aubrey O’Day, Calvin Johnson, Carson Kressley, Dina Lohan, Eva Marie, Jonathan Bennett, Johnny Bananas, Sean Spicer, Stephen Baldwin, Tiffany Pollard, and Tonya Harding. Three out of 12 isn’t that bad, is it?

Caitlyn Jenner and Bobby Moynihan were rumored to have been a part of the cast but backed out after signing their contracts because they discovered the cast was not getting equal pay. Fans were also pulling for the return of Tiffany Pollard (I Love New York, Flavor of Love) to reality television as she is known for her drama-starting antics.

So excited to be back on this stage ???????? who else is ready for the second season of #BBCeleb?! RT if you’re counting down to the premiere on Monday January 21! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/FKgzaZpysb — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) January 10, 2019

The 12 new house guests will play an expedited version of Big Brother which lasts for three weeks, and not 99 days as the original version does. Evictions will take place every couple of days and not every week, meaning celebrities will be making their way out the door sooner rather than later.

To see how it all plays out, catch Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 when it debuts January 21 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.