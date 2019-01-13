NeotrixQI Has Created A Replacement Wireless Charging Case For Apple’s AirPods

In 2016, Apple debuted its first attempt at truly wireless earbuds. The sleek new devices, dubbed AirPods, showed off a similar design to the company’s wired EarPods, but without the cord. The AirPods come with a special case that not only stores the earbuds while not in use but also provides several charge cycles. The case can then be recharged via a lightning port located at the bottom.

When Apple introduced wireless charging to its iPhones, starting with the iPhone 8, the company also previewed an updated wireless charging case for the AirPods. However, that was in 2017, and the company has yet to release the Qi-enabled charging case. Luckily for AirPod users looking for a wireless charging solution, tech company NeotrixQI has created the perfect case, according to a report from BGR.

The case is being advertised as a replacement case for the AirPods and unlike most of the other similar devices being offered, the NeotrixQI will actually take the place of the current case of the AirPods instead of simply being an addition or cover.

According to BGR, after sharing that the NeotrixQI case was available on Amazon, the case was listed as sold out in after an hour’s time. The case has since been restocked and is being sold for $38.

NeotrixQI’s wireless charging case could work perfectly with Apple’s previously announced wireless charging mat, which could possibly be coming sooner rather than later, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Apple also announced AirPower, its all-in-one wireless charging mat, that would seamlessly integrate into Apple’s ecosystem and provide power to a customer’s iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time.

After the initial announcement, there were little to no updates on the charging mat until earlier this week, when it was announced that the product has reportedly entered production.

This could also be another sign that Apple could be close to releasing its own wireless charging case for the AirPods. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the company will release slightly updated AirPods in 2019 with wireless charging support, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Kuo also expects Apple to release another version of the AirPods in 2020, and that model is expected to feature more significant changes in specs and design.

It’s likely that products like the case created by NeotrixQI will decrease in sales once Apple drops its own version, but for now, it’s a solid alternative for those looking to charge wirelessly.