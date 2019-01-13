Martha Hunt Shows Off Ample Cleavage In New Instagram Snap

Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt took to her Instagram on Sunday morning and posted a sexy picture of herself which left her fans thoroughly excited. In the photo, the model is featured striking a side pose while wearing a black lace top, which allowed her to flash her enviable cleavage. Martha stood next to a tree and the sunlight in the background could be seen glistening through her hair. The model let her beautiful tresses down and wore minimal makeup.

Within a few hours, the post was favorited by 44,931 people and some 300 comments were left on the post, most of which were complimentary in nature. Per usual, Martha was showered with countless hearts and kisses emojis and fans also used words like “goddess,” “incredibly beautiful,” and “absolutely stunning” for the hottie. Other fans wrote more elaborate comments to express their admiration for the 29-year-old model.

“You’re breathtakingly beautiful [heart emoji]. You’re killing me,” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “You are heavenly and have an irresistible charm, Martha. I love you,” another one commented. While another one wrote that Martha has gorgeous eyes and that he’s never seen a woman more beautiful than her. The admirer even went a step ahead and asked Martha to be his girlfriend.

Martha also posted another picture where she looked absolutely stunning in a pair of blue jeans and a black polka dot, see-through shirt. Martha wore a black bra underneath the shirt that provided a glimpse of her cleavage. The model wore her hair down, accessorized with some gold hoop earrings and completed her look with a pair of metallic gold sandals. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Miami — which, according to Martha’s captions, “is always a good idea.” Many people commented on Martha’s chic choice of clothing and some people wrote that Martha is one of the few models who doesn’t have to show skin to get attention because her body is beautiful and she looks good in all types of outfits.

Martha keeps no secrets when it comes to sharing her diet and exercise plan with her fans. According to an article by the Cut, the model has revealed that she often craves something sweet for breakfast, so she goes for steel-cut oats with flax seed and quinoa. To give it a sweet touch, she adds almond butter, bananas, berries, and honey. As for her workout schedule, she said that she likes to work with a trainer.