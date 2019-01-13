Bella Hadid Flaunts Her Stunning Figure In New Instagram Post Of Recent Vogue Runway Appearance

Hadid rocked the runway in a striking look from Versace's latest collection, alongside Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratajkowski.

Bella Hadid showed off all the right moves — as well as her enviable figure — in an Instagram post on Sunday. Her latest snap actually features two photos, both from her dramatic runway walk for Versace on Saturday night. Hadid was in top form, strutting the catwalk with ease while showing off her considerable modeling skills.

Both photos shared to Hadid’s Instagram showed the same look, which was as striking as it was sensual. The supermodel had her long dark hair slicked back into a chic ponytail that accentuated her angular features. Her makeup was kept clean, with dark eyeliner and a soft lipstick being the main focus of her look.

Her outfit, on the other hand, went for a dramatic and over-the-top style that Versace has become famous for. Hadid paired large gold hoop earrings with a striking black cut-out minidress that showed off her long, toned legs. The dress was covered in gold and silver embellishments, including a large piece on the front adorned with jewels. Hadid finished the look with a black puffer jacket that was also embellished with silver and gold, and a pair of heavy black hiking boots for a chic, streamlined look that was as elegant as it was cutting edge.

Hadid was one of only three women who walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week Men’s, and she found herself to be in good company. Working alongside Hadid were fellow supermodels Kaia Gerber, as well as longtime pal Emily Ratajkowski. Although the show was devoted primarily to men’s fashion, the three models wowed onlookers as they showed off their cutting edge couture looks.

Bella Hadid has a long history of working with Versace — often in dramatic and outrageous ways. Back in December of 2018, the supermodel shared an Instagram video where designer and friend Donatella Versace literally tattooed the name of the brand across Hadid’s arm in a giant, bold script. Although the tattoo was a fake — and the video recorded solely as part of a marketing campaign — it does signify the depth and devotion Hadid has to Versace.

Another incredibly successful runway show at the start of the New Year isn’t the only thing Hadid has to celebrate right now. The supermodel recently rekindled her on-again, off-again relationship with singer The Weeknd. The couple, who first hooked up back in 2016 before splitting for about a year, have been linked together continuously in recent months. Things seem to be going smoothly for the couple since they reconciled, and some reports even hint that an engagement could be on the horizon.