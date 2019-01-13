Kourtney Kardashian Pours Out Of Skimpy Black Bralet Top

Other celebrities looked their sexy best at the event held in honor of John Legend's 40th birthday party, too.

Kourtney Kardashian debuted a bold and revealing fashion choice at a birthday bash held for John Legend Saturday evening. For the event, the 39-year-old TV personality rocked a black silk bralet top that pumped up and showed off her decolletage. She wore a black blazer with black silk-accented lapels over the sexy top.

In photos that Footwear News published, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is wearing black pointy-toed black heels underneath black pants. The shoes appeared to be fashioned from patent leather, and they had a stiletto heel.

John Legend’s gala additionally played host to a bevy of the couple’s family and friends. The red-hot selfies of Kourtney posing by a roulette wheel with two hunks can be seen here and here, and they are featured on the Instagram account kimkadakshian.

Kourtney is shown mock puffing on a cigar, while exposing one shoulder for her appreciative followers. Candles and a crystal chandelier highlighted in the image give the photo a slow burn effect. The glowing props light up her olive complexion prettily as she stands among the poker chips and cash strewn about on the table.

The lady of KUWTK fame topped off the look with a retro slicked back hairstyle, glam hot pink eye shadow and deftly applied neutral concealer. The result of the throwback snaps of her gambling with her riches are quite stunning.

John Legend, who turned 40 on December 28, also got in on the stylish photos. The R&B star is shown in the photos, along with his wife Chrissy Teigen. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who are in the photo as well, also scored invites to the gala.

All fans’ eyes are on the ladies, of course, and Kim and Chrissy are shown in the forefront of the Instagram snap. KKW teases her enviable curves in a black fishnet catsuit and skirt, while Chrissy Teigen flashes her ample cleavage while snacking sultrily on a cookie.

More detail can be seen on the Sports Illustrated model’s ensemble as she stuns in gold and diamonds in this Instagram pic. Teigen wore a gold and strapless sequined dress and a huge diamond and topaz necklace. The supermodel also topped the look off with diamond earrings and several diamond-encrusted rings on her fingers.

No one throws a party like @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend! It was a legendary night! Happy birthday John! ???? pic.twitter.com/UNWm3qrJVm — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) January 13, 2019

As the Inquisitr reported previously, Chrissy Teigen also took to social media before the event to ask fans which style of tuxedo to outfit son Miles in. Her Twitter fans had a choice between two outfits, and she let them vote on which one was their favorite. Both outfits strategically matched John Legend’s formal wear closely.