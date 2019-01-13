Florida Man Threatens To Kill Someone With ‘Kindness,’ Injures Neighbor With Knife That Had Word Written On It

A 30-year-old Florida man is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after neighbors overheard him threatening to kill another person “with kindness.”

According to a report from the Pensacola News Journal, Bryan Stewart of Milton, Florida allegedly cut his neighbor with a machete-style knife that had the word “kindness” written on it, not long after the unnamed victim, together with another neighbor, came to Stewart’s house due to the yelling and banging they heard at the residence.

Per an arrest report from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the loud noises at Stewart’s residence had been bothering neighbors all day. At around midnight, the victim heard the suspect telling another person in the house that he was planning to “kill ’em with kindness.” According to WTXL, neighbors were similarly concerned because a woman and a child were also inside the house, which prompted two of them to approach the residence and find out what was going on.

As further noted, Stewart allegedly reacted to his neighbors’ arrival by greeting them with the knife pointed upward. The police report also indicated that the victim stepped in front of the other neighbor and tried to block Stewart’s knife attack. This resulted in a half-inch cut on the victim’s left hand.

meanwhile in Florida https://t.co/KJEBBVe5iq — Elizabeth Lopatto (@mslopatto) January 13, 2019

When authorities arrived to arrest Bryan Stewart, the Florida man’s breath reportedly reeked of alcohol, as officers had to “repeat things numerous times” to the suspect. The police report also specified that Stewart was allegedly uncooperative and belligerent while he was being arrested, as he had to be Tasered in order for authorities to put him in the back of their patrol car and “repeatedly kicked and banged his head” when he was already inside the vehicle.

At the time of the above reports, Stewart was being held in the Santa Rosa County Jail, with bond set at $20,000. He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, and aggravated battery of a person with a deadly weapon, as noted by both the Pensacola News Journal and local ABC affiliate WEAR.

The case of Stewart allegedly making threats to kill someone with “kindness” is not the first example this month of a Florida man reportedly being involved in a case with unusual circumstances. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, 34-year-old Pasco County resident Robert Houston was arrested and charged with domestic battery after he allegedly reacted to the news that his father had helped deliver him when he was a baby by striking the older man in the face with a slice of pizza.