‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Completes Her Bridal Party With Two Beloved Bridesmen

The celebrity dancer has asked two of her oldest friends to be in her wedding party when she marries Matthew Lawrence later this year.

Cheryl Burke is one step closer to walking down the aisle with fiancé Matthew Lawrence. The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer has announced that her bridal party is complete, and her list of attendants includes family members and some longtime friends.

Burke, who became engaged to Lawrence on her 34th birthday last May, posted a photo to Instagram which showed her final two bridal party picks. The mirrorball-winning choreographer revealed that she has asked longtime professional dancing pals Tony Pututau and CJ Bair to stand up for her at her wedding. In the photo, the two men are holding up cards given to them by Burke which read, “Will you be my bridesmaid?”

“My bridal party is officially complete!” Burke captioned a photo of her two bridesmen. “Aside from my sisters, @tonypututau is the person who has known me the longest, way before my life was anything like it is now. We were dance partners as teenagers …and he’s been one of my best friends ever since. He brought @cjbair into my life and the three of us were basically inseparable. These two know me way too well and I can’t imagine getting married without them by my side.”

Burke added the hashtags #bridesmen, #wedding, #theysaidyes, and #bridalparty to her sweet post, which you can see below.

The new additions to the wedding party come nearly two months after Burke shared a photo of her half-sister, Nicole, and stepsister Mandy Wolf, and identified them as two of her bridesmaids. It is unclear if Ina Burke, Cheryl’s recently reunited half-sister, will be a bridesmaid in the wedding, but the two women seem to share a close bond since meeting for the first time shortly after their father’s death last year.

In addition to her sisters and newly announced bridesmen, Cheryl Burke previously revealed that pals Leah Remini and Kym Johnson Herjavec will be in her wedding party. Burke told E!’s Daily Pop that Kym, her longtime Dancing with the Stars co-star, threw her engagement party last year. Burke also described Remini as a “great friend.”

In September, Burke posted a sweet selfie with Matthew Lawrence in which they announced that Leah Remini said “yes” to the coveted maid of honor role.

Cheryl Burke has not announced her exact wedding date to fans, but she has hinted that she will marry Boy Meets World alum Matthew Lawrence in summer 2019. The Dancing with the Stars champ is working with celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss on the details for her big day.