Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks A Purple & Blue Bikini In The Jungle

Alessandra Ambrosio shared a new bikini photo on Instagram which shows her walking barefoot down a wooden walkway in between lush foliage. She rocked a purple and bright light blue bikini, as the bandeau-style top was made up of the two different colors, while the bottom was solid purple. She wore a pair of blue sunglasses and wore her hair with a heavy right part, as she casually held a large bag that read “Summer” on it. The post was geo-tagged Praia da Cachoeira do Bom Jesus, which is located in Florianopolis. This Brazilian spot is off the Southern coast, and is known for their spectacular beaches. Fans gushed, “Cute,” “Stunning,” and “You are so Blessed!”

It looks like the model has been soaking up the sun and enjoying time with friends and family since the New Year. Her recent posts include a photo of a stunning orange sunset, plus photos of her children, and group photos with friends. The mom is likely enjoying the family time, as during the year, she’s often busy traveling to locations worldwide for different photoshoots. For example, towards the end of 2018, Alessandra was in Shanghai, China, to support Russell James’ special-edition book Angels, and was spotted earlier in Nayarit, Mexico for an American Express event.

Previously, Ambrosio spoke with The Telegraph about how much she travels.

“Probably once a week for work assignments: in December, I was in London for a Testino shoot; in February, it was Brazil. A few years ago, I went to the Bahamas and had a day filming at the One&Only Hotel for a part in Casino Royale. I usually have two long holidays every year, one in July or August and one at the end of the year. I’m based in Los Angeles,” Ambrosio detailed.

The model also noted her favorite places to shop.

“Wherever I go, I like to find the little small shops which are off the beaten track but reflect the styles and culture of that place and are usually selling handmade products.”

Fans will have to wait and see what Alessandra has in store for 2019. If it’s anything like last year, she’ll be jetting around the world for high-end clients. Although though she retired from the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2017, she’s had plenty of other gigs to keep her busy. Plus, she had an amazing run with VS, and is still known as one of their top models to date.