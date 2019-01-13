In Response To Claims Trump Withheld Essential Aspects Of His Discussions With Putin He Says ‘I Don’t Care’

On Saturday evening, President Trump again denied purposefully hiding the details of his past conversations with Vladimir Putin.

In the wake of much criticism surrounding his past involvement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Trump stands firm to his claims of innocence. On Saturday evening, Trump again denied that he took any extra measures to seal information from his 2017 discussions with Putin. The meeting in question is a July 2017 discussion that took place in Hamburg, Germany. In an interview with Fox News, Trump claimed that he followed proper protocol during the conversation with the foreign leader.

Former Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson was present at the meeting and has previously backed up the president’s statements regarding his conversation with Putin. His loyalty to Trump regarding this one particular incident was not enough to secure his job though, as he was fired back in March. He now states that there is no question in his mind that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.

Trump seems more than content to continuously repeat his version of events from the meeting, despite ongoing public criticism. “I don’t care,” he told television host Jeanine Pirro in regard to the allegations against him. “I had a conversation like every president does. You sit with the president of various countries. I do it with all countries. We had a great conversation. We were talking about Israel and securing Israel, and lots of other things. It was a great conversation. I’m not keeping anything under wraps. I couldn’t care less.”

There are no detailed records of five personal meetings President Donald Trump has had with Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Washington Post reports https://t.co/is8tAFpoCe pic.twitter.com/U9DkM0Xzq0 — CNN (@CNN) January 13, 2019

As he’s done in the past, Trump has been especially vocal in his condemnation of the liberal media. His latest target was the Washington Post for an article claiming he is working for Russia and has shared highly classified information with President Putin himself. The article suggested that Trump has leaked information regarding top secret plans in the fight against ISIS, a claim he vehemently denies.

When asked about his response to the article, the president did not hold back.”I think it’s the most insulting thing I have ever been asked,” Trump said. “I think it’s the most insulting article I’ve ever had written, and if you read the article you see that they found absolutely nothing.”

He went on to attack the publication, including its owner, billionaire Jeff Bezos. Bezos is currently going through a messy divorce that has made its way into the public eye. Trump claims Bezos has bigger issues to worry about than using his publication to attack him for his past actions.