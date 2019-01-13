Prince William & Kate Middleton Likely Won’t Be Godparents To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Baby—Here Is Why

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge likely won’t be chosen to be the godparents of the new royal baby, according to Her.ie. As the elusive spring due date nears, fans of the British royal family are burning with questions regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby, from when the child will be born to whether it will be a boy or a girl.

But as far as the title of godmother and godfather is concerned, it is pretty much set that Prince Williams and Kate Middleton won’t be carrying out the roles, according to the report. That is because Prince Harry isn’t a godfather to any of his brother’s children, which suggests the same is more than likely to apply now.

Citing royal correspondent Robert Jobson, Her.ie contends that the family decided that it makes little sense to have uncles and aunts be chosen to be godparents when they will already have such a strong presence in the children’s lives. The report continues that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely choose people with no family ties for the role of godparents to their baby, likely a close friend.

The publication speculates that some contenders for the role include stylist Jessica Mulroney and George and Amal Clooney, who are close friends with Prince Harry and Meghan.

According to Her.ie, some even believe the actress Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna on Meghan’s former TV show Suits, could become godmother to the baby.

Regarding speculation about the gender of the baby, fans of the Royals believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a girl, particularly since Harry himself admitted he was hoping for a baby girl, as Cosmopolitan reported in October. He expressed his hopes during an event in Australia back in the fall when a fan yelled out to Harry, “I hope it’s a girl!” to whom he answered back, “So do I!” as he walked away.

Hello! magazine recently noted that fans continue to bet that the royal family will welcome a princess in a few months, as Betfair has reported an uptick in betting activity on the baby to a girl. As far as the name goes, fans are betting on Diana.

“We haven’t seen too much betting on this market for a while, but tonight all of a sudden we have seen a flurry of betting activity on the baby to a girl,” Betfair Spokesperson Katie Baylis said, as per Hello! “So much so that we’ve had to suspend the market and stop taking bets on the sex of the baby. If the punters are anything to go by, then we could have a new Princess in a couple of months’ time.”