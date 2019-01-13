Tiny Harris Debuts New Look While Showing Major Cleavage

It looks like Tameka “Tiny” Harris is stepping into the new year while a whole new look. The singer recently took to Instagram to share a photo debuting a shorter and darker hairstyle. Tiny traded her long blonde hair for an adorable black pixie cut, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

Over the years, Tiny has become known for her marriage to rapper T.I., but she actually had a successful music career before meeting the Atlanta rapper. Tiny got her first taste of fame in the ’90s as a member of multi-platinum R&B group Xscape. Tiny received several awards while she was a member of the popular singing group, and she also received a Grammy Award — along with fellow Xscape group member Kandi Burruss — for their writing contributions on the TLC hit song “No Scrubs.” Tiny and Burruss also have writing credits on Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” according to a report from HuffPost.

Since being in the spotlight, Tiny has changed up her appearance quite a bit, but this new makeover might be her most drastic change to date. Tiny shared two photos of her new appearance and can be seen posing for the camera with a sly smile on her face. Tiny opted for a dramatic look with her makeup, using eyeliner and mascara to create a bold look around her eyes. She also added a pop of color with a bright red lip.

The singer is wearing an unbuttoned denim shirt, which shows off the perfect amount of cleavage and gives a teasing looking at her breast tattoo.

Tiny and T.I. began dating in 2001, and the two married in 2010. The next year, the couple’s reality show premiered on VH1. T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle documented the lives of the stars and their family.

During their time together, the couple has dealt with their share of relationship ups and downs, including rumors of infidelity. However, the pair is currently doing better than ever, according to Hollywood Life. An unnamed source told HL that T.I. is currently spending a weekend in Las Vegas, and Tiny isn’t worried about him cheating.

“In the past, T.I. going to Vegas without her is something Tiny might have gotten jealous about, but right now things are so solid with them, she’s not worried,” the source explained. “She feels secure sending her man off to ‘Sin City’ and isn’t worrying about him cheating. It also helps a lot that he did extend an invite to her, she does feel welcome and invited.”

The source also noted that while T.I. is away, he makes the extra effort to check in with his wife on a regular basis to keep her mind at ease.