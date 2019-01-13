Sara Sampaio Goes Topless & Sits On A Boat In New Instagram Pic

Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio went on a photoshoot in Miami, Florida for Maxim Magazine. The new Instagram update shows the model sitting at the edge of a moving boat with her back angled towards the camera. She censored her curves with her left arm, as she looked right at the photographer, Gilles Bensimon. She wore her hair down in loose curls, along with light pink lipstick and dark eye makeup. An American flag was the other focal point of the picture, with water visible in the backdrop.

This is one of several boat-themed photos posted by Maxim, as Elizabeth Turner also posed for the publication on a boat in St. Tropez. Meanwhile, Sampaio is busy doing a photoshoot for Victoria’s Secret Swimwear, and gave a sneak peek to fans with a bikini selfie. Sara appeared to be leaning back in a sheer hammock, as she sat upright in a white bikini top with graffiti-like paint splatters in pink, yellow, and black. She wore her hair in glamorous curls, as she accessorized with necklaces and a bracelet. She wore dark eye makeup and light red lipstick. The photo received lots of love from fans, who exclaimed, “So happy, yes,” and “Nice.” Others were distracted by Sara’s captions detailing that VS Swim is back, and people wanted to know, “When’s it hitting the stores,” and “AHH hope it shows up this week.”

The model’s been able to cultivate a loyal following on Instagram with over 7.3 million followers so far. She previously mentioned to Elle that between Instagram and Twitter, she prefers “Instagram, even though I love Twitter too. I’m @sarasampaio on both of them, and while we are at it, so is my snapchat, which is my favorite of all three.”

And when it comes to her favorite quote, Sara said that “It’s from ‘The Pursuit of Happiness’ – ‘You got a dream… You gotta protect it. People can’t do somethin’ themselves, they wanna tell you you can’t do it. If you want somethin’, go get it. Period.'” The quote is something that likely resonates with Sampaio, considering others may have told her that her dreams of becoming a successful model would be too hard to achieve.

But clearly, Sampaio’s doing very well for herself. Of course, her Victoria’s Secret Angel status keeps her busy year-round, but she’s also a sought-after model who’s recently worked with Maxim Magazine, Issue Magazine, and Paper Magazine.