Trump Says Joe Biden Is ‘Weak,’ Obama Took Him Off The ‘Trash Heap’

Trump says he's 'not worried' about the 2020 election.

U.S. President Donald Trump certainly has some fighting words when it comes to Joe Biden, CNN is reporting. During a phone interview with Jeanine Pirro of Fox News on Saturday, January 12, Trump was questioned about potential 2020 challenger Biden, who served as Barack Obama’s vice president for both of his terms in office. Trump seems to think that Biden is not a threat when it comes to the 2020 presidential election.

“He ran two or three times, he never got above 1%,” Trump said. “And then, Obama came along and took him off the trash heap, and he became the vice president. He’s weak. So, we’ll see what happens with him.”

Biden has not officially declared that he will be running for president in the upcoming election, but he appeared to strongly hint at the possibility during a book tour event at the University of Montana in December 2018. Biden made headlines when he referred to himself as “the most qualified person in the country to be president,” sparking both vocal support and outrage.

Biden is one of the top picks when it comes to potential Democratic candidates, alongside other popular politicians who have hinted they may run. These politicians include Senators Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, and Bernie Sanders, as well as former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Representative Beto O’Rourke.

While those candidacies are still up in the air, there are politicians who have confirmed they are running as well. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, and former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro have all announced their presidential bid. California billionaire Tom Steyer, a notable Trump critic, also announced that he intends to campaign for the position. Trump, however, seems to still believe he has no competition. In fact, he seems to be eager for the next presidential election.

Joe Biden expected to announce 2020 presidential run https://t.co/XRrC18ljKz pic.twitter.com/arWbXaQWE3 — New York Post (@nypost) January 13, 2019

“I’m not worried,” Trump said. “So far, I love the competition. I love what I see. A couple of them aren’t running that I was hoping were going to run. I was sort of looking forward to that. But, I’ll be watching. And, whoever it is, I think we’re going to do just fine.”

As for Biden, theHill is reporting that he has said in the past that he would need to consult with his family before deciding to run. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said recently that he believes Biden is a front-runner due to his “credibility.” Biden seems to agree, stating that his background in politics makes him qualified for the job.

“I’ve been doing this my whole adult life, and the issues that are the most consequential relating to the plight of the middle class and our foreign policy are things that I have — even my critics would acknowledge, I may not be right, but I know a great deal about it,” he said.