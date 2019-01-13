Bella Thorne Rocks Red Latex Bra And Thong In Steamy Instagram Video

The actress was promoting her lip stain in the viral video.

Bella Thorne isn’t shy when it comes to sharing herself on Instagram, and the actress posted one of her raciest videos yet this weekend.

Thorne posted a video of herself rocking a red latex thong and bra with thigh-high boots as she pitched her “F**k Me Firetruck” lip stain. In the video, she played with toy firetrucks while reclining on the floor.

The video was a huge hit with Bella’s fans, who left plenty of supportive comments.

“I love you Bella,” one person wrote.

Bella Thorne has come out of her shell in recent months, posting plenty of revealing pictures and videos on Instagram while also opening up about her life and struggles. She recently shared a picture of herself with a rail-thin frame and told her follower that she has come a long way since then.

“Looking back on these times and what this biz, and movies and life can do to you and everything along with that,” she shared. “But you know I look at this picture and I’m also proud. I’m so f*cking proud because this year I gained all my weight back and more!!!!”

Bella Thorne has also been open about her up and down experiences in life, including physical and sexual abuse she suffered until the age of 14. Thorne also told the Los Angeles Times that her persona as an actress never matched the way she was feeling inside, and believes that the abuse she suffered is the cause of it.

Bella explained that opening up about her abuse — first in a tweet, and later a more expansive statement on Instagram — felt freeing, and allowed others to better understand what she had gone through.

Thorne told the outlet that she thinks of herself like Marilyn Monroe, who everyone saw as a sex symbol who was “always perfect and beautiful” even though she was actually “dying inside.” As Thorne said, she believe that her experience with physical and sexual abuse played a big role in her life and how she turned out. Bella earned some praise for her willingness to open up about her history with abuse, with many fans saying it helped others who have gone through similar situations.

While Bella Thorne has been using Instagram as an outlet to share her struggles with fans, she has also utilized it to help her career and business endeavors. Aside from the video this week promoting her lip stain, she has also used photos and videos to show off the products she pitches.