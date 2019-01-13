UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Models Lingerie With Her Girlfriends & Their Hands Are All Over Each Other

Famous for her work as a ring girl for mixed martial arts competition UFC — in addition to her growing social media presence — Arianny Celeste is certainly no stranger to posing provocatively. Her latest Instagram share, however, takes sexy to a whole new level as she can be seen promoting Girlfriend Box — a subscription box targeted to men looking to please their significant others — alongside fellow models Johana Gomez and Stephanie Peterson.

In this brief bit of footage, the trio can be seen sitting or kneeling in front of a fuchsia background, the hot pink material serving to contrast itself against the beautiful bodies posing in front of it. Arianny Celeste kneels in the middle, between both Johana and Stephanie, and can be seen rocking a pair of rose-colored booties. A trio of roses can also be seen lying artfully in front of the three women. Placing one hand on Johana’s knee — and the other behind Stephanie’s back to support herself — Arianny delivers a sultry gaze into the camera lens. Johana also places her hand on Arianny’s knee, and Stephanie wraps her hand about the UFC ring girl’s slim waist.

All three women are wearing various versions of black lingerie in the short clip. Stephanie and Johana have opted to wear daring two-piece sets, while Arianny Celeste is wearing a revealing one-piece number that accentuates her prominent bust.

Giving a shout-out in the caption for Girlfriend Box as well as to her two co-stars, Arianny Celeste also included two still pictures to go along with the video clip. In each, she offers a sultry pout while standing next to one of her girlfriends. The UFC ring girl also took the time to credit her hair and makeup artist, Yaniz Katzav.

Her legions of admirers also seemed to greatly appreciate the sexy share, with Arianny’s video and images accruing over 58,000 likes in relatively short order. In addition to this, nearly 600 Instagram fans took the time to pen a note to the brunette bombshell in the comments section. One user wrote, “You women are gorgeous,” while another social media follower quipped, “I love my octagon girls mmmuuuaahh.”

Per reporting from the Sun, Arianny Celeste was the first ring girl in history to earn a million dollars. Having been an “octagon girl” for over a decade now, it’s clear that the raven-locked beauty knows the business inside and out, and has managed to leverage her professional career into something long-lasting and enduring.

Arianny’s fans were seemingly spellbound by her latest share, and can’t wait to see what the future holds for her — and her “mega babes.”