Police Called To Texas Walmart For Woman Riding Electric Cart In Parking Lot, Drinking Wine From Pringles Can

A caller said the woman had been driving around the parking lot since 6:30 a.m.

A Texas woman was banned for life from a local Walmart. Her crime? Police said she was riding around the store’s parking lot in a motorized cart for hours while drinking wine out of a Pringles can.

The bizarre incident took place this week in the town of Wichita Falls, where police got a call at 9 a.m. that there was a suspicious woman in the parking lot. As the Times Record News reported, the caller said the woman had been in the parking lot since at least 6:30 a.m., apparently riding aimlessly.

Police arrived to find that the woman had fled the scene, and later found her in a nearby restaurant. The woman was informed that she was banned from returning to the Walmart location.

The bizarre circumstances attracted some national attention, with many sharing the story on social media and some even praising the woman for living her life on her own terms — strange as they may be.

It is not clear if the Texas woman spotted riding an electric cart and drinking wine from a Pringles can in the Walmart parking lot will face charges.