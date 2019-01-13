Sean & Catherine Lowe Post First Photos From ‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham’s Wedding In Hawaii

The Bachelor Nation BFFs reunited in Hawaii for a ceremony officiated by Chris Harrison.

Arie Luyendyk, Jr. had his Bachelor best friend front and center on his wedding day. As the former Bachelor star tied the knot with Lauren Burnham in Hawaii on Saturday, fellow franchise star Sean Lowe was one of the few members of Bachelor Nation present at the nuptials.

Sean and Arie met back in 2012 when they both competed to win the heart of Bachelorette beauty Emily Maynard. Both men fell short — Sean landed in third place while Arie was the runner-up — but their friendship survived their Bachelorette breakups and they both went on to find wives after landing starring roles on subsequent seasons of the Bachelor.

On the day of Arie Luyendyk’s wedding to Lauren Burnham, Sean Lowe’s wife, Catherine Giudici, took to Instagram to post a photo of her and Sean at the wedding reception, which was held at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii. In the caption, Catherine offered congratulations to Arie, Lauren, and their baby girl, who is due in June. Catherine added that she was “so honored to have witnessed” the vow exchange and celebrate with the Bachelor Nation couple. A second photo showed Sean and Catherine posing with newlywed couple Arie and Lauren. The bride looks stunning in her Hayley Paige gown.

Arie Luyendyk, Jr. has long looked up to Sean Lowe and his happy marriage to his Bachelor bride. Before his wedding to Lauren Burnham, Arie told People he even copied his Bachelor Nation bestie’s platinum and rose gold Neil Lane wedding band.

“It’s the same one that my buddy Sean Lowe has,” Arie said of his wedding ring pick. “I don’t mind. It’s a good omen!”

Sean Lowe has also spoken out in defense of Arie. While the choice of the race car driver to headline the Bachelor was a controversial one six years after he appeared on the Bachelorette, Lowe told Entertainment Tonight his friend was being unfairly judged and that he did sign on to the ABC dating show for the right reasons.

“He’s such a respectful guy, he gets a bad rap,” Sean Lowe told ET of Arie Luyendyk, Jr.“I talked to him before they selected him as Bachelor and [back then] he was talking about how it was so surreal to attend his younger brother’s wedding, how he was kind of jealous of his brother and wanted to move on to that next chapter of life and have a family.”

Sean and Catherine Lowe were among a small group of Bachelor alumni invited to Arie and Lauren’s private wedding, which included just 100 guests. Several Bachelor producers and past contestants, including Seinne Fleming, Marikh Mathias, Jenna Cooper, and Maquel Cooper, were also present at the wedding, Entertainment Tonight reports. In addition, longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiated the private ceremony.