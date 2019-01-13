Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Cleavage In Plunging Red Dress On Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley has been spreading her charm around the 2019 Marrakesh EPrix in Morocco, which she has been documenting on her Instagram page the past few days.

And on Sunday, she pleased her 1.1 million followers when she shared a few photos of her latest outfit, which consisted of a gorgeous plunging red dress that revealed her ample cleavage and hugged her figure in all the right places. The long-sleeved gown featured some cut-outs and see-through details, as well as an open back. She paired her dress with some statement earrings and a gold choker, and opted for a dramatic dark eye makeup and a simple rose-colored lip gloss. Wearing her signature brown tresses loose in a slight wavy style with a mid-part, the British actress delightfully posed for the cameras, and revealed she had a “brilliant weekend” in the Moroccan capital.

Liz Harley has posted many pictures of her trip to Marrakesh, where she attended the EPrix, which is a Formula E electric car race that takes place at the Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan. While in her Instagram stories she can be seen posing with several people at the event, from organizers to drivers, the most notable presence on her social media platform the last few days has definitely been Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband, fellow actor Justin Theroux.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Hurley and Theroux have raised rumors that they may be dating after being spotted together a few times in a matter of days, looking extremely coupley. The duo were pictured on Friday night at a cocktail party, where she rocked a long-sleeved black dress with see-through accents, which she paired with strappy heels. Theroux looked equally stylish as he donned a black sweater with gold details and matching black pants. They were spotted sharing drinks and chatting, and even happily posed for pictures, and on the following day, they were seen attending the race together.

They hung out close together for much of the day, with Hurley sporting a long-sleeved, white lace dress, a look she completed with a pair of brown sunglasses to help her cope with the Moroccan sun. Her pal Theroux, on the other hand, wore a more casual black sweater and jeans combo, and also opted for some dark sunglasses. The pair posed for yet more photos, and he was even featured on her Instagram page, in a snap that showed the two of them walking close together with big smiles on their faces.

On Sunday, Hurley further fueled those dating rumors by posting another picture of the two of them at their last Formula E event of the weekend, which means fans of both actors will have to wait to find out if the rumors are indeed true.