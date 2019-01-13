Kathy Griffin & Kristy Swanson Feud Over Trump’s Wall On Twitter

When Kathy Griffin kicked off her weekend, she had no idea she would later go to war against none other than Buffy the Vampire Slayer. But, that’s exactly how it went down when the 58-year-old comedian ended up in a heated exchange with Kristy Swanson over POTUS Donald Trump’s border wall on Twitter that left many people scratching their heads in confusion.

As Griffin’s 2.12 million Twitter followers know, the comedian has never shied away from voicing her opinion on anything. So, most didn’t find it too shocking when she took to Twitter to slam Trump for trying to build a “vanity wall.”

“Your vanity wall isn’t going to do a d**n thing about this. Instead of spending money on technology that will detect tunnels (they’re often built too deep to detect with equipment), you are attempting to build a monument to yourself,” the comedian penned in a tweet which included a video featuring a piece on tunnels being used to pass between the American and Mexican border.

About 24 hours after Griffin tagged Trump and referred to his border wall as a “monument to himself,” Swanson fired back at the comedian.

“We know about the tunnels @kathygriffin, my nephew ARMY was blown up by the cartel because of their tunnels, he died 3 times. We need a secure WALL, technology, boots, drones & more, we need it ALL. And one thing we really don’t need is your idiotic input about the border…” The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress said in response.

Kathy Griffin, Kristy Swanson spar over Trump's border wall https://t.co/LV5vkZMMia — Tom Hankins (@baronturco) January 13, 2019

Unfortunately for the 49-year-old actress, it didn’t take long before Twitter caught wind of the feud between her and Kathy. Instead of taking the actress or the comedian’s side in the feud, many took issue with Swanson’s tweet because it left a lot of people scratching their heads regarding what exactly she was trying to say.

Many Twitter users – including Griffin – couldn’t help but question how exactly her nephew managed to die three times.

“Was he… a vampire?” One Twitter user questioned in response.

Hi, multiple death experiencer here. How many deaths before you can’t come back any more? I’m at five, currently. — NEXUS 7 DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) January 12, 2019

“I’m trying to figure out if you were wasted when you typed this. I am sorry if your nephew died – 3 times, but that is kind of not the point is it?” Another Twitter user chimed in.

Another added taking a crack at the actress: “It’s weird he died three times when your career only died once.”

I’ll be sure to let him (Chris) know what you have to say about his service ????????… https://t.co/zG4jRexog7 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 13, 2019

“Thanks @KristySwansonXO, I’m sorry to hear about the death of your nephew who somehow managed to die three times. And thanks for telling me you don’t need my input, look up the 1st amendment, b***h,” Kathy penned in response to Swanson.

& Chris our @USArmy infantry hero, who I love dearly like family just text me about @kathygriffin tweets & article,

“oh wow that is nuts the left is just loosing control of reality, I am reading the comments laughing at how dumb some of these people are.”https://t.co/KmqFbhj8ks — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 13, 2019

A quick scroll of Swanson’s Twitter profile reveals that in addition to going to war with Griffin, the actress has also fired back at many of those who criticized her for claiming her nephew died three times.