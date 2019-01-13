Watch Inter Milan Vs Benevento Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Coppa Italia Match Live Online

Inter Milan enter the Coppa Italia at the Round of 16 in search of their first Italian trophy in eight years when they host Serie B side Benevento.

Inter Milan look to join fellow Serie A giants Juenvtus, AC Milan, and Lazio — all winners in their Coppa Italia Round of 16 matches, as Associated Press reported — in the quarterfinals of the domestic cup competition, as they open their participation in the tournament by joining at the Round of 16, where they will face a determined, sixth-place Serie B side in Benevento Calcio, in a game that will live stream from the San Siro.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Coppa Italia Round of 16 match pitting the third-place team in Serie A, Inter Milan, against sixth-place-place team in Serie B, Benevento Calcio see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Time at what will be an empty, 80,000-seat Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, also known as San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, on Sunday, January 13. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 5 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at noon Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, or 9 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 1 a.m. China Standard Time on Monday morning, January 14.

The atmosphere inside the San Siro, however is likely to leave something to be desired, because the iconic stadium — the largest in Italy — will remain empty for the Coppa Italia match, as the result a disciplinary action taken against Inter and the team’s fans after racist “monkey” noises were heard emanating from the crowd directed at Senegalese Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly during a December 26 match, according to The Mirror newspaper, which also reports that Koulibaly will likely agree to join English Premier League side Manchester United over the summer, to escape the racism of some Italian fans.

Even without acrowd inside the stadium, Inter will be motivated to play for their first domestic trophy since 2011, an opportunity that will likely come only in the Italian Cup tournament, as the scudeto appears out of reach, with Juventus already 14 points out from of the Nerrazzuri at the top of the table, per Sky Sports.

Inter Milan Coach Luciano Spalletti hopes to take his team to its first domestic trophy in nine years, as they enter the Coppa Italia. Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Inter Milan vs. Benevento Coppa Italia Sunday Round of 16 contest, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network offered by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming service is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Nerazzurri vs. Stregoni clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will all be carried by BT Sports. In Italy itself, the Inter Milan vs. Benevento Coppa Italia Round of 16 game will be streamed live by RAI Play. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Coppa Italia Round of 16 match will be streamed live with a subscription to the FloFC service. And in China, PPTV will be the only source for the live stream of the Round of 16 Italian Cup match on Saturday in Milan.

Throughout the Caribbean, Direct TV Sports Caribbean will carry the match. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Inter Milan vs. Benevento, see Live Soccer TV.