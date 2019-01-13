‘Bachelorette’ Couple Desiree Hartsock And Chris Siegfried Announce The Birth Of Their Second Child

One of the few couples from the 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' industry to enjoy a happily ever after, Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried, welcome a baby boy.

There has been a new addition to the Bachelor and Bachelorette family. Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried, former stars of the reality television show The Bachelorette, welcomed a son on Saturday. The pair is one of the few couples to come out of the franchise with a lasting relationship that eventually led to a real-life family. Hartsock and Siegfried recently announced the birth of their second child, Zander Cruz Siegfried, according to People.

The new bundle of joy was born weighing eight pounds, two ounces and is the second son of the reality television couple. They welcomed their first child, Asher Wrigley, in October of 2016 and he is now 2-years-old. Now a family of four, the couple was excited to announce that they were expecting a new addition earlier this year.

“We are beyond excited to finally announce that we’re expecting!! And it’s safe to say after Asher realized he was going to be a BIG brother he wasn’t so happy! (Swipe for pic) Lol,” wrote 32-year-old Hartsock. She included a picture of young Asher who wasn’t very pleased upon learning he would soon have to share his parent’s attention with a baby brother.

Nevertheless, the couple was ecstatic about the joyful news and excitedly shared updates of Hartsock’s pregnancy on social media. Hartsock met 33-year-old Siegfried during her stint as the Bachelorette on Season 9 of the show. She took on the position of Bachelorette after being eliminated by Sean Lowe on The Bachelor. Her breakup from Lowe was painful, as viewers had quickly fallen in love with her positive and down-to-earth personality. A fan favorite, many tuned in to watch her take on a second chance at love when she gave the show another shot.

Luckily, Siegfried proved to be the perfect man for the wedding dress designer and author. The pair were married in 2015 in Palos Verdes, California. Their wedding was kept relatively private, just how Hartsock wanted it. She later shared pictures from the perfect day, which included a traditional church ceremony and a reception at a local library.

After spending her career designing the perfect wedding gown for other women, Hartsock finally had the opportunity to create the perfect gown for her own special day. She changed her outfit throughout the night, showing off stunning vintage gowns that she had created herself. American singer and songwriter Matt White even made an appearance at the reception, performing the song for the couple’s first dance as newly-weds.