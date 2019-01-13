‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane And Victoria Explained

Upcoming Young and the Restless spoilers show that next week, Billy catches Cane and Victoria kissing, which is sure to throw a wrench in Billy and Victoria reuniting. Lily’s in prison and Cane is in Genoa City supposedly holding down the fort and now kissing his enemy.

The Inquisitr reported on the upcoming Y&R spoilers video, which reveals the shocking moment Billy (Jason Thompson) sees Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) making out on the couch. Cane actor Daniel Goddard took to Instagram to share the weekly video preview spoilers for the show, and he had both an explanation for viewers as well as a question.

“Now… first off remember this, I don’t write the show. And secondly, the writer who wrote all this is now gone!” Goddard said.

Former Y&R head writer and executive producer Malcolm Young announced over the holidays that he had left the show. Because of the taping schedule, Young’s work will air through January and possibly into February, and then Josh Griffin will take over — again. It seems the unexpected and unusual Cane and Victoria hookup was part of Young’s plan for the show.

Many viewers have not appreciated the direction that Young took the show in the roughly two years he was there. Next, Goddard asked his followers a question.

“But what I really want to know is… what do you think of the Cane & Victoria storyline? I’m just really curious to hear your thoughts!”

Goddard’s fans did not hesitate to provide their feelings on the fact that Cane is cheating on Lily (Christel Khalil) and Victoria is ruining things with Billy. The results were surprisingly mixed with several fans absolutely hating the situation, while others love the new chemistry. Some viewers felt entirely mixed about it too.

One fan commented on the show overall.

“I don’t like the direction of most of the storylines right now…too many newbies getting too much airtime and taking away from the core families,” she wrote.

Another could not decide how she felt about the whole thing.

“Cane is such a loving husband, he’s too nice to do this… but they do have chemistry… but I like Billy and Victoria together too,” she replied.

Finally, several viewers felt thrilled to see a new and unexpected pairing. One summed things up well.

“I think you two could have chemistry because of your past.. yeah bring it on.. love to see where it goes.”

Of course, since Goddard pointed out that Young is no longer with the show, it appears he may be hinting at this storyline changing abruptly when Griffin takes over.