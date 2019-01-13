‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Christian LeBlanc Spoofs Fiji Water Girl

Hilarious The Young and the Restless star Christian LeBlanc spoofed the Fiji Water Girl who experienced an unexpected rise to fame during last week’s Golden Globes.

The Figi Water Girl, whose real name is Kelleth Cuthbert, essentially stole the red carpet at the Golden Globes. However, Business Insider reported that the supposedly accidental shots of her in various photos from the event were a strategic marketing campaign that Getty photographer Stefanie Keenan helped create and Twitter quickly picked up on during the event providing a unique take on the typical marketing photos.

The company said in a statement, “For more than a decade, Fiji Water has proudly maintained a presence at high-profile events, including major award shows, international film festivals, and movie premieres.”

The brand got a lot of mileage out of the event, and even more since that evening. Soap star LeBlanc, who portrays Michael in Genoa City, got in on the action last week while the show was filming new episodes after the holiday break. LeBlanc has a history of posting lots of Y&R photos on his Instagram account, and he’s usually having a lot of fun with his co-stars. The actor’s Fiji water series of images did not fail to please.

In his first photo, the actor caught Lola actress, Sasha Calle, unaware as she checked her mobile phone. Unfortunately, it did not look like she needed a refreshing drink of water at the moment.

Next, LeBlanc heated things up leaving his followers needing a drink after he posted an image of himself photobombing a shirtless and angsty Zack Tinker who recently took over as Fenmore Baldwin, who is Michael’s son on the show.

Next, Kerry, who is portrayed by actress Alice Hunter, thoughtfully ordered a drink from somebody outside of the frame, but from the look of things, she did not choose one of LeBlanc’s chilled bottles of Fiji water.

In a series featuring Arturo (Jason Canela) and Abby (Melissa Ordway), the funnyman caught Ordway out of character as she stuck her tongue out at her onscreen flame. However, later he caught Abby slapping Arturo across the face. Perhaps if she’d taken a moment to cool down with a bottle of water, she might have thought twice about resorting to violence with her boyfriend. However, given the fact that he recently almost kissed his sister-in-law, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), perhaps the slap is justified.

LeBlanc even managed to catch Y&R’s co-creator Lee Phillips Bell in his now infamous photobombs with the ever-present tray of water. On the phone, Bell already appeared to have her own small cup of something in front of her, so alas she did not need another beverage.

Elsewhere, LeBlanc caught Rey actor Jordi Vilasuso rehearsing an intense scene with his onscreen wife Gonzalez. They gazed into each other’s eyes as their photobomber smiled awkwardly in the background.

Finally, in a light-hearted moment at the Genoa City Police Department, Joshua Morrow (Nick Newman), Amelia Heinle (Victoria Newman), and Christine (Lauralee Bell) laughed as LeBlanc looked at the camera with a sheepish smile.

While it’s not confirmed and probably won’t happen, a well-placed bottle of Fiji Water in an upcoming episode would certainly be noticed by fans.