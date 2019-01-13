Kate Middleton’s Brother, James, Discusses His Ongoing Battle With Depression And Thoughts Of Suicide

James Middleton is speaking candidly about his struggles with depression and how he has learned to cope.

James Middleton, the brother of Kate Middleton, is opening up about an internal battle he has been fighting for many years. The Duchess of Cambridge’s brother revealed that he is finally on the road to recovery after seeking professional help one year ago for his depression and thoughts of suicide. Although his story is extremely difficult to share, he hopes that it will shed light on an issue that millions of people struggle with daily, according to People. His thought provoking op-ed for the Daily Mail shares his experience and how he learned to cope with professional guidance.

James Middleton, 31, recalls sitting at his desk at work and watching as the minutes ticked by on the clock. He was unsatisfied at his job and couldn’t wait until it was time to return home again. He realized that his days passed by in this same manner with a repetitive lack of zeal and loss of passion. He found himself cutting himself off from everyone in his life, even his colleagues, family, and friends. His loss of the ability to communicate wasn’t something he chose, nor something he could control. Although James knew he had many things in his life to be grateful for, depression crept in anyway.

James Middleton is speaking out about his depression. https://t.co/BPqkhMHjL0 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 12, 2019

“I know I’m richly blessed and live a privileged life. But it did not make me immune to depression. It is tricky to describe the condition. It is not merely sadness. It is an illness, a cancer of the mind.”

Because he was unable to communicate with others about his feelings, he felt more isolated than ever. It was this isolation that eventually caused him to contemplate suicide. With no where else to turn, he decided to return to a place that had brought him much happiness in his youth.

“I packed my dogs into my car and, telling no one where I was going, drove to a wild part of the Lake District I’ve loved since I was a child,” he said.

Taking in the beauty of the scenic area, he knew it was time to seek professional help. James looked to his sister and the other members of the royal family as inspiration to turn his pain into something positive. The royal family has long advocated for mental health education and worked to dissolve stereotypes surrounding depression. Following their lead, he sought professional assistance and began to see improvement day by day. Now he hopes that by sharing his story he will help others realize that mental illness can affect anyone, even those who seemingly have it all.