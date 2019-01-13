Emily Ratajkowski Struts Down The Catwalk In Lingerie-Like Dress

Bella Hadid rocked the show as did Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber.

Versace’s January, 2019, men’s fashion show held in Milan debuted bright colors, a lot of leather, and bold patterns. It also featured women and their pre-fall line, including models Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid.

The pair strutted their stuff down the runway, lending their star power to the show, which was attended by designer Donatella Versace.

“Versace Mens show in Milan tonight- No energy like the energy @ Versace!!! You are the most wonderful, ILoveYou @donatella_versace,” Hadid wrote on her Instagram account.

Hadid rocked the runway in a sexy black minidress with cut-out detailing and gold and silver embellishments down the straps. The 22-year-old paired the dark, yet flashy outfit with a matching puffer jacket and chunky hiking boots with gold embellishment.

Ratajkowski strolled down the runway in a very sultry, silky black lingerie-inspired minidress and semi-sheer tights. The I Feel Pretty actress added gold-accented black pumps and draped herself in gold jewelry for accent. Her small black purse featured gold embellishment and a long gold chain. Her gold necklace matched the gold straps on her dress, as well as the long dangling earrings and bracelets.

“VERSACE thank you so much @donatella_versace,” Ratajkowski wrote on Instagram about the wonderful opportunity she had to model Versace at the show.

Cindy Crawford’s 17-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, walked in her mom’s shoes, figuratively speaking, and made an appearance on the runway, too. She also donned a black ensemble; hers consisted of a black leather skirt with a shockingly high slit and a cozy looking black and white jacket. Instead of black hued shoes, she sported strappy white sandals.

Kaia clutched a shiny black purse and had a black and red checkered scarf wrapped around her neck that hung down low. She, too, appreciated the opportunity she had to be a part of the show.

“@versace men’s show. So incredibly grateful for you @donatella_versace,” she wrote on Instagram.

Yahoo reported that the male models really stood out during the show. Some wore brightly colored boas with gray plaid suits and sequined gym shorts paired with a blazer. According to Vogue, this was the first Versace men’s show since the design house was acquired by Michael Kors Holdings Limited for slightly more than $2 billion.

The show opened with printed harness T-shirts, leather pants, and open-backed black silk jackets for guys.

“It was sexy and provocative, which was the point,” Vogue shared. “Suits for both genders accessorized with safety pins looked back to another famous way-back-when Versace moment.”

Fluoro knits with lace linings, sportwear, and a lot of Ford logo apparel made their debut on the runway. There was “street style,” black tailoring, lots of lace and fun prints. These designs definitely are eye-popping.