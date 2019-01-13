Kaia Gerber Rocks The Runway Wearing Versace At Men’s Fashion Week In Milan

Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, has proven that good looks and modeling talent run in the blood. After making a mark in the fashion industry by being signed by some major brands, including Karl Lagerfeld, Versace, and Chanel, the 2018 Model of the Year 2018 title winner is all set to ace the path of success in 2019.

The 17-year-old model recently participated in Men’s Fashion Week in Milan, where she walked to showcase Versace’s clothing line. And to share glimpses of her impressive and professional catwalk on the runway, Kaia took to her Instagram and shared a photograph from the fashion show with her 4.1 million followers.

In the snap, which racked up more than 125,000 likes and close to 500 comments, Kaia sported a chic black-and-white patterned, button-down sweater under which she wore a long, black leather inner dress. Kaia also wore a black, slit skirt that exposed her well-toned thighs. On one of her shoulders, she hung another black-and-white patterned coat and accessorized with a red scarf and a small purse. Kaia completed her look with a pair of studded white high-heels and tied her hair into a bun.

“You are amazing. The queen of queens,” one person commented on the picture, while another one called her the “most beautiful woman in the world.”

Earlier this week, Kaia posted a monochromatic picture of herself on Instagram where she is featured exposing her long legs as she sat on a chair. The picture in question was captured for Jimmy Choo’s new campaign, which marks Kaia’s debut for the well-known brand.

According to a press release by Footwear News, Kaia said that “Jimmy Choo represents strength and power” to her.

“I am so grateful to be a part of the youthful spirit of the brand, and I think the confidence they want women to feel really shows through in the collection.”

The press release also quoted the creative director of Jimmy Choo, Sandra Choi, who said that it was Gerber’s rising career that made her the new face of the brand.

“Kaia leads the next generation of supermodels,” Choi said in the statement. “Her timeless beauty and fashion pedigree enables her to be a true style chameleon that authentically represents the dynamism of the Jimmy Choo brand transcending generations.”

And it’s not only Jimmy Choo that has chosen Kaia as the new face of the brand, but the stunner is also featured in Stella McCartney’s spring, 2019, campaign alongside supermodel, Kate Moss.