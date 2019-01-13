’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jonathan Rivera Says He’s Open To Finding New Love

Earlier this week, 90 Day Fiance star Jonathan Rivera confirmed his separation from wife Fernanda Flores. The couple appeared on the most recent season of TLC’s reality series and after a whirlwind courtship, the pair got engaged, and viewers were offered an inside look into their relationship. Throughout the season, the pair struggled to make things work, and ultimately called it quits soon after the cameras stopped rolling.

Now, in an interview with In Touch Weekly, Rivera has admitted he’s definitely open to the possibility of finding new love when the time is right.

“I can’t say no,” he responded, after being asked whether or not he’d do another reality TV show to find love. “Right now that’s not on my mind. However, when I’m ready to pursue love again, I would be open to that.”

Rivera said he hasn’t spoken to Flores since December, 2018.

“I’m still married. Obviously, I’m separated, I’ve been separated since December 22,” he continued. “It was the last day since I realized this was not just a blow-over argument. I’ve contacted someone in regards to helping me and it’s just been a crazy couple of weeks.”

It’s unclear who Rivera contacted for help, but it is possible the reality TV star may have reached out to a lawyer to understand his options. As mentioned during the series, the K-1 visa process requires the American partners to support their international partners for an extended period of time, even after a failed relationship, depending on the circumstances.

Despite the stress of his crumbling marriage, the 32-year-old is still staying positive. He said he has been focusing on family and friends and is grateful for the support he’s been receiving from fans and well-wishers.

In Touch Weekly has reportedly reached to Flores for comment but the Mexican bombshell has yet to respond.

Rivera and Flores aren’t the only ones dealing with a breakup right now. Colt Johnson has recently filed for divorce from wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The couple reportedly got into a massive altercation, which led to Lima being arrested for domestic battery for the second time. According to Lima, the fight started because she discovered emails from an adult entertainment site showing Johnson had made several video purchases.

It’s unclear whether Lima or Flores will decide to stay in the United States or if they’ll end up returning to their home countries.

The second half of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance reunion show will air on Sunday, January 13.