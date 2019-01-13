Kevin Smith Pitched ‘Mallrats 2’ To Hulu, Netflix, And Showtime — All Three Turned It Down

How can you turn down a second run of Snootchie Bootchie?

Ask anyone who has ever seen any of Kevin Smith’s films and you’ll undoubtedly be told that Mallrats is one of their favorites. The cult classic has truly gained more and more fame as the years have passed by, and it’s one that many have thought deserved a sequel. Well, Smith actually has ideas for one which he ended up pitching to three popular carriers in Netflix, Hulu, and Showtime.

Unfortunately, all three of them turned him down.

According to Movie Web, the idea to pitch a Mallrats 2 came to Kevin Smith about two years ago, and he decided to take it to some pretty big companies. Netflix has been hitting it out of the park with their original films and original series as of late, but they apparently were not willing to go ahead with this one.

Hulu and Showtime were also approached by Smith, but for some reason, they decided to pass on the Mallrats sequel as well.

Some may wonder why this news is just getting out now since Kevin Smith first pitched it to the companies two years ago. Well, not everyone is always jumping up to discuss things that weren’t successful, but this week, a fan brought up the idea and the man lovingly known as “Silent Bob” spoke up.

Pitched it to @netflix two years ago. They did not feel the same way you do. Neither did @hulu or @Showtime. I’m hoping #JayAndSilentBobReboot changes that. https://t.co/8EVxh0r1in — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 8, 2019

Essentially, Mallrats is about people hanging out at a mall and everything that happens throughout their day. If you actually sit back and closely watch Mallrats, you’ll realize that there are numerous subplots among all the characters that you see.

Can anyone else see the sailboat in the Magic Eye poster yet?

Mallrats was released in 1995 and was a follow-up to Clerks, which was followed by a number of other connected films in the View Askewniverse. That is what makes the second part of Kevin Smith’s response tweet so interesting.

For years, Smith has been attempting to get a sequel to Mallrats released as a film or TV series or anything. In the next couple of months, Smith is actually going to begin production on the Jay and Silent Bob reboot which fans have been wanting for years, as reported by People.

Spent the first day of 2019 having a #JayAndSilentBobReboot pre-pre-production meeting at our holiday-roomy @WeWork office! @JayMewes took this pic of me and @JordanMonsanto to both mark the moment and to document that we were the only dopes in Hollywood working on the holiday. pic.twitter.com/xTNrpN6OF6 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 2, 2019

The Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is something else that Smith has been working on for years, and he said that he’s had so much fun doing it.

“I had the time of my life laughing while writing Jay and Silent Bob Reboot — a fun flick in which the Jersey boys have to go back to Hollywood to stop a brand new reboot of the old Bluntman & Chronic Movie they hated so much. It’s a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business’s recent re-do obsession, featuring an all-star cast of cameos and familiar faces!”

Jay and Silent Bob are not gone for good as they’re officially coming back in the reboot, but a sequel to Mallrats would truly be iconic. If the reboot project does well, there is always the chance that Kevin Smith could get someone to pick up Mallrats 2 or Clerks 3 or any of his other projects. There is even a good chance that Netflix, Hulu, or Showtime may reconsider turning him down once they see the fans that still love his work.