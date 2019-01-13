Emily Ratajkowski Shares Topless Selfie Video On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is on point, as usual, with her social media game, and has been keeping her fans well informed of her daily life. Today, she shared a topless selfie video via Instagram Stories, as she wore her hair down with a heavy left part and sported minimal makeup. She panned the camera left and right, as she eventually zoomed in dramatically on her face. Emily’s two other stories included a re-post of her fierce catwalk for Versace, which featured a swinging high ponytail as the model sported a lacy black dress. The other video showed the model getting her makeup done, as an artist drew a prominent cat eye on her.

The Versace show that Emrata walked in took place in Milan, Italy. According to Just Jared, there were two other supermodels that brought their A-game: Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber. Arguably, the three women represent some of the most sought-after talent in the modeling industry. Bella has a signature look that’s not replicated by any other model, and Kaia is keeping mom Cindy Crawford’s legacy alive in a fresh way. Gerber has an uncanny resemblance to her mom, but she’s also offering her own take on modeling that makes her a star in her own right.

But with all that being said, Ratajkowski offers her own seductive charm that’s unparalleled, as she has mass appeal while maintaining her individuality. Her future as a model seemed obvious even when she was young, as she noted to InStyle a story about when she was 4-years-old.

“Once, at the grocery store, some woman told my mom I needed to get head shots. We got into the car and I burst into tears.” Apparently young Emily thought “it meant that a doctor would be sticking syringes in her head,” which is a sweet but understandable thing for a kid to think.

Not only that, Emily has become a modern feminist voice.

“The main criticism that I get is ‘Aren’t you just conforming to a patriarchal standard of beauty?’ Well, this is just the body I was given. I didn’t do anything to it—it’s just my body. But even if I had altered it, that would be fine too,” she noted.

The criticism presumably comes from her freely expressing her sexuality on Instagram. Ratajkowski’s popularity on the platform is no secret, as she has 21.4 million fans and counting, but that doesn’t mean that everyone is on board. But regardless of the haters, the model has kept things real as she’s maintained her right to do as she pleases on her own social media pages.