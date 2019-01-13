Danielle Herrington Models Lacy Lingerie On Instagram

Danielle Herrington did a photoshoot with Savage x Fenty, Rihanna’s makeup and lingerie line, and a new photo that was released shows her modeling a white, lacy lingerie set. Danielle wore purple lipstick and her hair in super long French braids, as she popped her left hip. The Instagram post used a film-like filter with a date stamp, giving it a retro look with a discolored red strip on the right hand side. Fans loved the photo, praising it saying, “Queen,” “Beautiful pic,” and “Wow.”

Also worth mentioning is that yesterday, Rihanna shared a video clip to her page, announcing that she’s added 10 more shades to her foundation line. Unlike other makeup lines, she’s insisting that anyone “who still haven’t found their shade” to reach out, so they can make sure “no shade is left behind.”

In other news, Danielle’s newest posts show her outfit for the InStyle Magazine Golden Globes After-Party, which was a sexy and chic blue dress. It was a one shoulder dress, with a high slit. Danielle accessorized with long drop earrings, and a blue flower on her left hip. She wore her hair down and straightened, and she sported a sophisticated, yet effortless-looking makeup. The model gave props to her stylist, Cary Robinson, for the look.

Of course it’s Herrington’s hard work that’s led to her success as a model, but she’s always been very vocal about her biggest inspiration: Tyra Banks.

“She’s how I found out about Sports Illustrated. I remember watching on ‘The Tyra Banks Show,’ she said, she was the first black woman to cover Sports Illustrated. I just always aspired to be like her and follow in her footsteps.”

Danielle would go on to become the third African-American woman to be featured on the front cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, according to ABC News. Not only that, Banks would eventually become an important mentor for her as she learned to navigate the modeling industry.

Her success could be attributed to her “pretty normal” childhood, which helped her stay focused on what’s important.

“A lot of the time after school, we would go to my grandma’s house because my parents were working. We would swim, ride our bikes down the street, we had a trampoline, scooters, everything! I went to a private school so I guess I got away from the bad action.”

And by “bad action,” she’s referring to the crime in Compton, where she’s from.

In addition, Danielle revealed that she’s actually a shy person, which might come as a surprise for fans who have gotten to know her fierce and flirty side, which she showcases when she’s modeling.