Prince William Getting ‘Frustrated’ With Meghan Markle

Prince William is reportedly growing tired of all the drama in the royal family, as well as Meghan Markle’s influence over his brother, Prince Harry.

According to a recent report by Life & Style Magazine, Prince William is sick and tired of his relationship with Prince Harry suffering due to all of the issues between the royal family, especially when it comes to the brothers’ wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Sadly, it seems that William and Harry’s brotherly relationship is not what it once was, and Meghan is being blamed for it all.

“No one ever thought anything or anyone could break their special bond — then Meghan Markle came into the picture. The royals think Meghan is a drama queen. William has seen a real change in his brother’s behavior over the past couple of years — Meghan totally controls Harry. He’s tried talking to Harry about it, but no one can say a bad word about Meghan without Harry freaking out,” the sources revealed.

The insider goes on to add that Prince William is not a man who often loses control of his emotions, but he’s about at the end of his rope when it comes to Markle causing problems within his family, adding that things will likely get better once Harry and Meghan move out of Kensington Palace and into their own home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

It seems that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been “treading on eggshells” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle around, and they want to be done with faking smiles and pretending that everything is fine, when there is so much animosity among the four royals at the moment.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan has become so controlling over Harry that she has allegedly banned her husband from drinking tea and coffee for the sake of his health. The Duke of Sussex is also said to have quit drinking alcohol following the announcement of Markle’s pregnancy.

The couple will welcome their first child together this spring, and Meghan is said to be planning to raise her children in a much different way than other royal kids.

The duchess allegedly wants her children to be down to earth, which will include having chores around their home, getting a jobs when they’re old enough in order to earn their own money, and doing common things such as riding the subway.

It seems that Meghan Markle is shaking things up inside the royal family, and Prince William doesn’t like it one bit.