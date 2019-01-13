38-Week-Pregnant Model Lily Aldridge Shares Her Baby Bump Pic And Says She’s ‘Ready To Pop’

American model Lily Aldridge, who is best known for being associated with top names like Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated, is about to give birth. The soon mom-to-be took to her Instagram account on Saturday and shared a picture of her baby bump with her 5.3 million followers, informing them that she is “ready to pop.”

In the photograph, Lily wore just a tiny black bra and some black bottoms while she struck a side pose to capture a mirror selfie. In the process, the 33-year-old model exposed the full size of her pregnant belly. According to an article by the Daily Mail, Lily had posted a picture of her belly on December 8, 2018, stating that it was her 34th week of pregnancy. Considering that a woman’s gestation period lasts 40 weeks, Lily is already in her 39th week as of January 12, 2019, which indicates that she could be due any day now.

Within a few hours of going live, excited fans and followers favorited Lily’s picture 322,000 times and left more than 2,200 comments where they sent their warmest wishes for the upcoming baby, as well as the stunning mother. Per the article, Lily will be giving birth to her second child as she welcomed a baby girl named Dixie in 2012.

“So soon! Sending good vibes, Mama bear,” one fan commented on the photo.

“My god, you are beautiful. Such a great pic! Congrats,” another one said. While another fan wrote the following.

“So happy. I can’t wait for the arrival of the new sunshine.”

Last week, Lily treated her Instagram followers to a beautiful family photo where she was featured with daughter Dixie and her 36-year-old musician hubby, Caleb Followill. In the picture, the model looked exceptionally fresh as she donned a beige turtleneck sweater, accessorized with a pair of black shades and hair tied into a bun.

Although the picture featured her with minimal makeup, Lily won the hearts of her followers who couldn’t resist commenting on her beautiful face. Many of them also wrote that they are envious of the Kings Of Leon singer because he married the “most beautiful and sexy woman on earth.”

Per an article by People, the couple posted some monochromatic pictures from their baby-to-be’s gender reveal party and asked their fans to make a guess whether it would be a boy or a girl. Despite many speculations by her followers, Lily decided to keep the gender as a surprise for her fans. After Saturday’s post, it seems like fans will closely monitor Lily’s Instagram feed because the model will be making the big announcement very soon.