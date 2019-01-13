Romee Strijd Shares Sultry Bikini Selfie On Instagram

Romee Strijd is with her Victoria’s Secret family in Miami, Florida, as it appears that the models have gathered for the annual swimsuit photoshoot. To commemorate the moment, the model shared a sultry selfie of herself on Instagram wearing a cute purple bikini top with hot pink accents. She accessorized with a puka shell necklace and gold hoop earrings. Romee’s makeup matched her outfit perfectly, as it included heavy mascara with purple eyeshadow and pink lipstick. Fans were totally feeling the vibe, saying things like “Gorgeous,” “I need that bikini!”, and “Oh my I can’t wait for the new vs swimwear line!!!!”

And as usual, Strijd is giving fans a great sneak peek into her daily life through Instagram Stories. One revealed that her luggage from Tokyo to Miami didn’t arrive in time, while the rest showed her in various swimwear ensembles. Romee modeled a black one-piece with cutouts, the purple bikini from the selfie, along with a black strappy bikini.

The model was recently in Japan for a photoshoot with Revolve, along with model Olivia Culpo. Romee shared tons of amazing photos from the trip, which showed her not just working, but also enjoying the sights in Tokyo and Kyoto.

And for fans who wonder how Strijd stays in such fabulous shape all the time, it’s no secret that she’s a huge fitness lover. She mentioned to W Magazine that “I love to switch it up. A mix of weight training to make me feel strong, a lot of walking to make me feel good, and pilates to stretch when I feel too sore after weight training. I also love wearing workout pants and sport bras from Victoria Sport because they are comfortable and you can wear them for any type of exercise.”

Plus, Romee shared a hair secret, saying that “My mom is a hairdresser, so she always tells me to take care of my hair and treat it well. I do put Kérastase Paris Aura Botanica Concentré Essentiel on the ends of my hair.” Certainly the care that the model puts into her hair pays off, as it’s been looking great in recent photos. It looked like Strijd started off her Japan trip wearing her hair down and straightened for the most part. However towards the middle of the trip, she started curling the ends of her hair for a dramatic look. And so far for the VS shoot, it appears that her hair is somewhere in-between with a wavy look rather than curly or straight.