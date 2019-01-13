Shauna Sexton Goes Topless While Holding Her Bra On Instagram

Model Shauna Sexton shared a new sultry photo on Instagram, which showed her posing topless while holding a bra in her right hand. She censored her curves with her left arm, as she looked straight at the camera while wearing her hair down in a heavy right part. This is Shauna’s second post of 2019, while her very first one was a couple of videos. The first clip showed her dancing while eating a hot dog, while a second clip showed her stealing food from a party and stuffing it in her bag. She joked, “New year, same hungry single b****.”

Sexton appears to be embracing her single status after a drama-filled summer when she had a fling with Ben Affleck. It became apparent soon after she started seeing the actor that he has a lot of people who are very protective of him, including his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and friends who were rumored to have advised Affleck against staying with his then-girlfriend.

With all that in the rearview mirror, it seems like Shauna is enjoying life with friends as she focuses on her continued work with Playboy. Some Instagram Stories also mentioned long work shifts, so she may have returned to her prior job as a vet tech, which she briefly quit when she was dating Ben.

And after the fling was over, it was revealed that things weren’t all that fun or easy for them, detailed the Mercury News. In addition to Ben’s moods “always up and down,” an insider noted that “Sometimes he (wanted) to go out, drink and get girls, and other times (he was) completely sober and going to church.” The publication also added that it was an “inopportune time” for Ben when Shauna met him, considering he was dealing with the finalization of his divorce from Garner and he had split from ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. But more than all that, surely Affleck’s relapse into alcohol misuse caused issues.

Also worth noting is that ever since Ben broke up with Shauna, the news about him has been mostly about him spending time with his children. Moreover, Jennifer Garner appears to be moving forward in a happy relationship with boyfriend John Miller.

It’s hard to know if Shauna’s looking for a relationship, but if she is, hopefully, she’ll find love in 2019. In the meantime, she’s staying true to herself and spending lots of time with her friends, while sharing tons of Stories with her cute black dog.