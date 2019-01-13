Elizabeth Turner Exposes Chest In Tiny Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms While Sitting On The Edge Of A Boat

Model Elizabeth Turner did a sizzling photoshoot for Maxim while on a boat in St Tropez, and the first sneak peek was released a week ago on Instagram. The first image showed Turner sitting on a boat while rocking a white-and-tan plaid bikini top, head scarf, and a necklace with six giant gems. Today a second photo was released of the model wearing a different outfit, as she sat at the helm of a small boat as she wore a tiny striped crop top that left the lower half of her chest exposed. She paired this with a pair of red bikini bottoms. The boat appeared to be moving when the image was shot, with a man who’s driving the boat visible in the backdrop wearing a black t-shirt and sunglasses. The photo received tons of great comments, like “Great shot,” “Nice,” and “Love it.”

Meanwhile, the model has shared a couple of her own bikini photos from Biscayne Bay. It’s the home of the Port of Miami, and offers a mix of commercial and recreational opportunities. There’s so much to do there, from sailing, boating, to snorkeling and swimming. Elizabeth and her friends definitely took advantage of this, as they were seen hanging out on a boat together, while Turner shared a sultry bikini snap from what appears to be her Miami Beach hotel.

On the other hand, the model’s Instagram Stories revealed that she’s already left Miami, and is currently in the Dominican Republic. From jungle video shots, to her and friends goofing off, it appears to be a good trip so far. Unfortunately, Turner also shared a video of what appears to be emergency personnel that she could see from her hotel window, which she captioned, “When you’re trying to sleep for a your 6 am call time but this is the current situation :-(“.

And like many other successful models, Elizabeth has experienced many types of photoshoots for clients. However, she recalled to GQ that “The craziest thing I’ve done on a shoot is sitting in a water-filled bathtub for about six hours. The shoot was for a makeup campaign, and I had a team of four men making sure I was fully covered in bubbles at all times.”

Additionally, Turner revealed her most prized possession, which she said “is probably my Duke diploma. Yes, I was missing out on beginning my career as a model while I was studying at Duke, but I wouldn’t trade that degree for anything.”