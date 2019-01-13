‘The Bachelor’ Stars Arie Luyendyk Jr & Lauren Burnham Get Married In Hawaii

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are officially man and wife. The Bachelor stars tied the knot in a sweet ceremony in Hawaii on Saturday night.

According to a January 12 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham were more than ready to get married and couldn’t wait for their big day to arrive.

The couple had been planning the wedding for months and even surprised fans when they revealed they were expecting a baby girl weeks before their wedding day.

“Ever since we’ve gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day. It’s been a year. That’s kind of crazy ’cause I remember a year ago we were doing ‘happy couples [weekend on The Bachelor]’ and talking about getting married and wanting to do that, even last year, so it’s awesome that the day is finally here,” Arie told the outlet.

As many Bachelor fans know, Arie and Lauren had a rough start to their relationship. Luyendyk Jr. had the tough choice between Burnham and Becca Kufrin during the finale of his season and ultimately chose Becca. The pair got engaged, but just weeks into the relationship, Arie felt that something just wasn’t right. He dumped Becca in front of the cameras and rushed off to win Lauren’s heart back.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. succeeded, and by the time that The Bachelor finale aired, he was ready to get down on one knee and propose again, this time to Lauren Burnham.

“I made some bad decisions but the best decision was running back to you. I truly believe are my soulmate. I’m ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it. I love you so much. I wanted to do this in front of everyone because I want to show you that I should have done this a long time ago,” Arie said during her proposal on live national television.

Arie and Lauren eventually moved in together in Luyendyk’s hometown of Phoenix, Arizona, and later revealed that they were expecting their first child together, which they eventually revealed is a baby girl.

Arie Luyendyk opened up about becoming a father, revealing that he couldn’t be happier or more excited about the new chapter in his life and that the can’t wait to see Lauren Burnham with their little girl. “I think it’s gonna be so adorable,” he stated, adding that parenthood should be a lot of “fun.”