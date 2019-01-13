Stella Maxwell Goes Topless In New Black-And-White Instagram Photo

Stella Maxwell is one of the most sought-after models in the industry, working with some of the hottest brands right now. Her newest gig is with Victoria’s Secret, and she shared a black-and-white Instagram photo of herself where she went topless. Most of the photo was censored thanks to the way it was cropped, as Stella looked over her right shoulder to give a sultry look to the camera while holding her hands in front of her chest. Fans noted, “Wow,” “looveeee,” and “Gorgeous.”

Fans found out that Stella was in Miami to do a photoshoot with VS a couple of days ago, when she posted a new selfie while wearing a white tank top. She wore her hair in loose waves, as her highlights looked great along with her dark eye makeup and pink lipstick. She gave a pouty face to the camera, as she sat at a beach with palm trees visible in the backdrop.

This might be Maxwell’s first stop in her travels around the world this year, as she spent her new year celebration in California. She ended 2018 by sharing a bikini photo of herself sporting a red ensemble as she soaked up the sun at the beach.

It’ll be exciting to see what Stella has in store for the rest of the year. Likely, the model will be jetting off to all sorts of destinations, both domestic and international, like she did last year. The amount of work she gets is reflected in her answer to an interview question by the Fashion Spot, who asked Stella about her “most memorable career highlight.”

“There have been a few amazing moments: being signed to The Lions, walking my first major fashion show, Marc Jacobs and, of course, being signed as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and then walking the show was so incredible. It’s hard to even explain. I shot with Steven Meisel for the first time the other day and that was amazing also. Of course, working with Karl Lagerfeld and ModelCo on this new beauty collection was a true honor. Really, there have been so many magical moments.”

But with that being said, Maxwell also added that her “most memorable travel experience” was arriving in Los Angeles for the first time. That’s not too surprising to hear, since L.A. is a must-be spot for both upcoming and established models, fashion designers, and photographers. Obviously her love for L.A. translated into success.