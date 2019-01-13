Farrah Abraham Sips Coffee While Wearing Barely-There Bikini

Farrah Abraham is showing off her famous curves on social media yet again.

On Saturday, January 12, Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram account to share a new video of herself during another one of her lavish vacations. The former Teen Mom OG star is seen having her breakfast while in the swimming pool and wearing a tiny bikini.

In the video, Abraham stands in a gorgeous swimming pool, with the water coming up to just under her chest. The reality star is seen holding on to a large floating tray, which is filled with tons of breakfast items that she is seemingly munching on for her first meal of the day.

One of those items is Farrah’s coffee, which she reveals is one of her favorite things to drink, especially due to her favorite brand, which she says she likes to travel with.

Abraham is wearing a skimpy nude bikini while wading in the pool, which shows off her toned arms and ample cleavage. She also seemingly has a long, blonde wig on her head.

Farrah also dons a gold chain and pendants around her neck, and a full face of makeup, which includes dark brows and eyelashes, pink blush, and bright pink color on her plump lips.

Farrah Abraham also reveals that she is currently vacationing in Bali at the Udaya Resort and Spa. This is just the latest lavish trip for the former Teen Mom OG personality, who, according to her social media snapshots, has also traveled to places such as Quebec, the Maldives, Costa Rica, Dubai, Cannes, Fiji, Hong Kong, and Las Vegas over the past year.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah is no stranger to showing off her famous curves for the world to see. In addition to previously releasing an adult video, the mother-of-one has also worked for adult websites and often posts racy photos of herself to her social media accounts.

Recently, Abraham posted a sexy snapshot of herself soaking in a tub of water with rose petals floating in it as she is completely naked resting in the water. In the photo, Farrah leans over the side of the pool to look out over a gorgeous view, as her bare breasts are covered with her hand, and her nude, curvy backside is on full display.

Farrah Abraham may no longer appear on Teen Mom OG. However, she’s not out of the reality TV game just yet. She can be currently be seen on the MTV series, Ex On The Beach.