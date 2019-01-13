Jenna Dewan Flaunts Toned Frame In Sports Bra & Leggings

The former Mrs. Channing Tatum jumped on the fitness bandwagon for 2019, showing off her toned frame and tight abs in a recent Instagram snapshot.

Dewan has been receiving showers of support from her 5.5 million Instagram followers when she revealed that she is resolved to be healthier and more fit in the upcoming year.

The actress and professional dancer shared a photo with her Instagram followers a few days ago that featured her striking a pose under a dumbbell at a weight machine as she took a break from her routine.

In her photo, Jenna was wearing items from her recently released line of Athletic wear backed by Danksin, a popular women’s athletic wear brand that is sold at major retailers such as Walmart and Target. She opted for a pair of full-length form-fitting, high-waisted leggings that had several panels of see through mesh.

She paired the simple – but feminine – workout pants with a traditional black sports bra. The thinner style straps showed off her slim, toned arms and the low-cut neckline flaunted a dash of cleavage as well. Jenna kept her luscious brunette locks swept back in a low bun presumably to keep her tresses out of her way during the work out. She accessorized with a simple gold chain necklace to finish the look.

The Step Up actress penned a brief message to accompany her workout selfie that said, “New year, new me.. the gym rat.”

Published on her profile just a few days ago, her Instagram followers were quick to shower the photo with just shy of 150,000 likes and just shy of 500 comments. Most of the comments were positive in nature and encouraged the brunette beauty to embrace her fitness journey of 2019.

Jenna’s recent dedication to working out has really seemed to be having some positive effects on her outward glow and self-esteem as well. The lean and trim dancing celebrity recently showed off her stunning curves in an elegant and sexy single shoulder evening gown in photos taken just prior to past the Golden Globes.

The actress was photographed alone on the red carpet, but was spotted leaving the event with current boyfriend, Steve Kazee.

According to a piece published earlier this week by Hollywood Life, a source revealed to the publication that Dewan and 43-year-old Kazee were spotted waiting for their car just after the ceremony ended tangled in a very expressive display of PDA. The source told reporters that the two were shamelessly tangled up in one another as if no one was around.

“She was completely wrapped around him, making out with and french kissing and telling him she loved him,” the source recalled.

The source went on to tell Hollywood Life the duo seemed to be really into each other as Dewan pulled Kazee out from underneath the awning and into the rain where she reportedly exclaimed, “It’s more romantic to kiss in the rain isn’t it? I love you!”

While Jenna is still friendly with Channing Tatum as they co-parent their five-year-old daughter, Everly, together, she appears to be enjoying her “new” life as we enter the second week of 2019.