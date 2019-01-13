Bella Hadid Flaunts Cleavage In A Tight, Grey Ensemble To Excite Her 22 Million Instagram Fans

Bella Hadid’s recent Instagram photo has all the elements to wow her fans — it’s hot, it’s stylish, and it fits the definition of perfection according to her fans.

In the picture, the model is featured wearing a grey-colored plaid dress from Versace with a revealing neckline which allowed her to flaunt plenty of cleavage. To make her outfit even more stylish, the 22-year-old hottie wore a broad grommeted white belt with a gold buckle which accentuated her slim waist. To complete her look, Bella wore some gold drop earrings and carried a chic, black heart bag by Vivienne Westwood. Bella also wore some black shades and matched it with her black patent shoes and black socks.

The candid snap was captured while Bella was walking while holding her ponytail with one hand. The picture in question amassed 208,000 likes and close to 800 comments within a few hours of being posted. Per usual, fans praised Bella for her sense of style and her amazing looks and showered her with complimentary words and phrases.

“You always look gorgeous, Bella. One of her fans wrote. While a devout male fan added that he’s totally in love with Bella. Another follower, who apparently fell head-over-heels in love with the outfit, said the following.

“Oh my god. Would you consider giving your clothes in international competitions?”

Prior to posting the said picture, Bella Hadid also shared another snap where she was featured wearing a gorgeous black and gold ensemble from Versace. According to the tags in Bella’s post and per an article by the Daily Mail, the Victoria’s Secret model is currently in Italy to attend the Men’s Fashion Week in Milan. Bella wore the said outfits during the Versace Men’s Show.

Hadid’s picture in the black ensemble was favorited by more than 556,000 Instagram users and some 18,00 comments were made to praise the American model.

In her post, Bella sent a warm thank you message to Donatella Versace and said that the brand brings out the best energy in her. According to a piece by Style Caster, since Bella is one of the most sought-after models in the world today, she is a “muse for the team behind the Versace label.” And for that reason, she was the main face in Versace’s newest campaign. In a video that Bella earlier posted on her Instagram account, she is featured wearing a leathery turquoise minidress while getting her forearm tattooed by the designer herself. “Anything for you, Donatella [heart emoji]” Bella wrote in the caption.

Although the tattoo was, obviously, not a real one as it could have potentially sabotaged Bella’s career as a supermodel, the video was nonetheless influential and it showed that Bella is, indeed, one of the most famous faces to represent the brand.