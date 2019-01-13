Meghan Markle’s Female Bodyguard Quits After Less Than A Year On The Job

Meghan Markle continues to lose members of her staff. The Duchess of Sussex’s female bodyguard is now also leaving her employment.

According to a January 12 report by Radar Online, Meghan Markle’s trusted bodyguard has quit her job after less than a year of service to the Duchess. She’s been seen out with both Meghan and Prince Harry multiple times but is now reportedly moving on.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Markle has lost a member of her staff. Last year, Meghan’s personal assistant, Melissa Touabti, quit her job after just six months of working with the newest member of the royal family.

Meghan’s private secretary, Samantha Cohen, is also said to be leaving later this year, after 17 years of service to the royal family.

Sources tell the outlet that Markle’s bodyguard was worried that the Duchess wanted to be “one of the people” and believed that she was possibly putting herself in danger by doing so.

“Unlike someone who has grown up in the royal family and has been used to having close protection from an early age, it can be quite constraining,” an insider dished.

“Even though she was a famous actress, she could still do what she wanted in the way of getting around freely. But in her current role she can’t go anywhere without her protection team and that’s a massive constraining force on an individual like her,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Scotland Yard is reportedly looking for a brand new bodyguard to replace Meghan Markle’s protection officer after she leaves her post.

Meanwhile, now is not an ideal time for Markle to be dealing with stress, drama, and staffing changes. The Duchess is currently pregnant with her first child, juggling her royal responsibilities, and preparing to move from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage with her husband Prince Harry.

Meghan seemingly had a lot on her plate as it is, and trying to find new staff members, including a trusted bodyguard that will protect her, her husband, and their new little bundle of joy, which is reportedly due this spring, maybe adding to her stress.

Recently, reports revealed that Markle was feeling overwhelmed and unhappy with her new life in the royal family. Sources tell Us Weekly that Harry feels just awful about his wife’s unease and feels responsible for her current state of unhappiness.

“[Prince Harry is] very frustrated with how little can be done. Keeping [Meghan] away from the negativity and harm has been hard for him. It’s been his purpose in their relationship to keep her away from the negativity,” the insider said of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.