Adam Lambert Finally Confirms Secret Role In Freddie Mercury Biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Ever since the blockbuster film Bohemian Rhapsody came out on November 2, 2018, there have been rumors floating around saying singer Adam Lambert makes a brief cameo appearance in the film dressed in disguise. The movie has been playing in theaters worldwide for two months now, and the former American Idol contestant has finally confirmed that he did indeed play the trucker in the major motion picture.

On Friday, January 11, Lambert tweeted out an up-close photo of his Bohemian Rhapsody character to plug the upcoming digital release of the Golden Globe Award-winning film.

“Who is he!?” the entertainer wrote on Twitter, adding the smirking face and face with tears of joy emojis for emphasis.

In the snapshot, the handsome, usually glammed-up performer is completely unrecognizable. He has a mustache, full beard, and long, scraggly hair, and is wearing a baseball cap, a plaid shirt, and a denim and shearling jacket. He has got a very serious look on his face.

As fans of Bohemian Rhapsody will recall, the trucker was one of Queen singer Freddie Mercury’s first homosexual experiences. The two men quickly make eye contact and then rendezvous off-screen in a men’s room at a truck stop the band visited while on tour in the United States.

Although the character was pivotal in Mercury’s life, Lambert was not on-screen for very long, which made it nearly impossible to correctly identify him. In fact, many people consider his uncredited performance a blink-and-you-missed-it role.

Who is he!? ???????? #BohemianRhapsodyMovie is available for digital download on 1/22! pic.twitter.com/RXVOvhv2qu — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 11, 2019

Bohemian Rhapsody will be released digitally on Tuesday, January 22, and on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD on Tuesday, February 12, from 20th Century Fox. The 132-minute movie stars Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leech, and Mike Myers.

MovieWeb reported that all formats will contain the entire recreation of Queen’s iconic 22-minute Live Aid concert performance, including two new songs — “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “We Will Rock You” — that were not featured in the theatrical release.

Additionally, the 4K and Blu-ray releases will have several bonus featurettes such as “Rami Malek: Becoming Freddie,” “The Look and Sound of Queen,” and “Recreating Live Aid.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Lambert will join original Queen members Brian May (guitars) and Roger Taylor (drums) on a six-week North American tour this summer, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. This will be the 36-year-old vocalist’s fifth jaunt as the group’s frontman since 2011. The Queen + Adam Lambert tour kicks off July 10 in Vancouver, Canada.